Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden joins the cast of Hollyoaks

27 July 2019, 15:04 | Updated: 27 July 2019, 16:11

Jake Quickenden
Jake Quickenden has carved out a good career since his X Factor days. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

Jake Quickenden's showbiz CV is getting pretty long now.

After reality TV stints on The X Factor, Dancing On Ice and I'm A Celebrity and a role in Hair The Musical, the 30-year-old can soon add Hollyoaks as a credit.

The X Factor runner-up, 30, who has wanted to launch a soap career for some time now, will reportedly play a hunky builder when he appears in the C4 show this autumn.

He will feature as part of Hollyoaks' now-annual stunt week - and show bosses have already confirmed that at least one character will die.

Jake Quickenden
Jake Quickenden appeared on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

Previously there has been massive explosion at a local school while another year viewers witnessed a tornado rip through the village.

Jake's now stranger to the 'hunk' tag, stripping off entirely nude in Hair the musical and regularly posting selfies on social media of his rippled physique.

But Jake isn't the only name joining Hollyoaks later this year.

This week it was confirmed James Sutton will return as John Paul McQueen after a two-year break from the soap. 

Jamie Lomas, who stars as Warren Fox, was also spotted back on set in Liverpool last Monday and will be back on screen in a couple of months.

Jake Quickenden
Jake Quickenden during his time on X Factor in 2014. Picture: Getty

