Scarlett Moffatt screams ‘during furious night club bust-up’ as she celebrated 29th birthday

Scarlett Moffatt allegedly got into a bust up on her birthday. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt reportedly got into an argument with a mystery reveller at her birthday party on Saturday night.

TV star Scarlett Moffatt has been celebrating her 29th birthday this weekend.

The former Queen of the Jungle headed to Dabbers, in Shoreditch, East London with her nearest and dearest including boyfriend Scott Dobinson and TOWIE star James Argent.

But things soon took a turn for the worst when she seemingly got into an argument with a fellow partygoer and ended up in a furious screaming match.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Scarlett was heard shouting: “He’s not good? He’s not good?

"She’s f***ing laughing at me. This is my birthday. She’s laughing at me, man.”

A source told the publication: “Scarlett was in good spirits and looking forward to enjoying her birthday. She had a big group with her and it seemed nothing could dampen her mood.

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt and family join a 'sex-swapping' African tribe for new TV experiment

“But it all kicked off later in the night and Scarlett was left feeling uncomfortable at her own bash. Her outburst may have shocked people used to seeing her laughing and joking on the telly. But it was clear she had become distressed.”

While the Gogglebox star is yet to speak out about the alleged bust up, she has since posted a cryptic message on Instagram which read: “Your friends should speak up for you when you feel low. If they don’t, dump them.”

Read More: Scarlett Moffatt speaks out after £150 freebie skirt ghosting scandal

She then added: “Feel really lucky going into my 29th chapter of life with supportive friends, family & boyfriend. It's hard sometimes letting people go but it's important for your mental health.”

Scarlett also appears to be jetting out of the country this week as she also shared a video of her boyfriend Scott ironing as she wrote: “Few hours till our holiday! We catching feelings and flights!”

Scarlett Moffatt shared a cryptic message on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt is off on holiday with boyfriend Scott. Picture: Instagram

This comes after the reality star revealed how she deals with negative comments, insisting she is now "really happy" and "embracing her body."

Opening up on trolls who criticise her body, she told new! Magazine: "The world would be a boring place if we all looked the same.

"I've been lots of different shapes and sizes but I feel like now I'm just really happy in myself and I think that reflects on the outside.

"I'm not pretending that I'm the perfect body shape. I've got boobs and hips and rather than try and cover them up, I'm embracing them. I'm trying to show them off a bit more."