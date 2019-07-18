Scarlett Moffatt speaks out after £150 freebie skirt ghosting scandal

18 July 2019, 07:52

Scarlett Moffatt has denied ghosting the owner of My Suitcase Boutique
Scarlett Moffatt has denied ghosting the owner of My Suitcase Boutique. Picture: Instagram
Emma Gritt

By Emma Gritt

The Gogglebox star took to Instagram to claim it was just a "misunderstanding" and vowed to return the handmade skirt.

Scarlett Moffatt has DENIED ghosting an out-of-pocket dressmaker - and claims she was "too busy" to wear her £150 creation as she had promised.

On Wednesday night she posted a series of statements to her Instagram stories claiming that she didn't ghost anyone, and that she had smoothed things over with the frenzied seamstress.

She wrote: "I've been super busy and intended to wear the @mysuitcaseboutique but instead will be returning the skirt. 

"I don't google my name and knew none of this until today. Also side note I haven't used Twitter in 7 months apart from links to Insta. That's why I deleted it, nothing to do with this incident.

Scarlett Moffatt posted this explanation on her Instagram stories
Scarlett Moffatt posted this explanation on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

"Also I get so busy and bombarded with admin if anyone needs to message me just DM me. I'll start and sort my messages and be so c**p at admin."

The 29-year-old called in a bespoke skirt from My Suitcase Boutique, promising "lots of posts" from her trip to World Pride in New York in lieu of payment.

However, she ended up wearing a different outfit, didn't share any photos of the tulle and crystal skirt, and then ignored designer Michaela Liu's pleas for her to update her what had happened.

And despite Scarlett claiming that all people have to do to contact her is to "just DM" her, Michaela was forced to make a public plea for the Geordie reality star to stop ignoring her direct messages - which was picked up by the press.

After the story went public, Michaela revealed that Scarlett had sent her four late night DMs, but they had been deleted by the morning.

Michaela then shared screenshots with the Mail Online revealing that Scarlett had blocked her on Instagram.

Scarlett later deleted her Twitter account - which she claims was nothing to do with being bombarded with hateful messages by people outraged by her alleged behaviour.

The cruel messages were alluded to in Michelle's later Instagram story.

She wrote: "I have accepted @scarlettmoffatt apology and I believe it is completely genuine, please can I ask that you stop with the trolling and the hate mail towards her, the post was never intended to cause any nastiness, purely to attempt to get a response from her. 

"Now that we have spoken, we have agreed for the skirt to be sent back."

