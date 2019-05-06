Scarlett Moffatt says new boyfriend Scott is her SOULMATE in ‘soppy’ social media post

6 May 2019, 15:01

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019.
Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019. Picture: Getty

The Gogglebox star gushes over her latest man as she shares a sweet snap of their romantic Paris trip

Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has told fans her new boyfriend Scott Dobinson is her “soul mate”, following a string of failed romances.

The TV personality, 29, gushed over the policeman in an emotional Instagram post which revealed she’d finally found happiness after been “broken a couple of times”.

Next to a photo of the couple cuddling up in front of the Eiffel Tower, she wrote: “SOPPY POST ALERT. After being broken a couple of times I decided I owed it to myself to give me as much love as I had given others, I put my efforts into self love and for once I felt truly happy (flaws and all).

“Then all of a sudden this man came into my life unexpectedly and now my heart is even fuller. No one has ever made me feel this way. You truly are my soul mate. Never give up on love and most importantly never give up on yourself #love”

The I'm A Celeb winner's two million followers were overjoyed that Scarlett had met the man of her dreams, flooding her post with words of support and happiness.

“So, so happy for you, you deserve it,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “And you my darling deserve this wonderful happiness because you are a beautiful person.”

“Love this Scarlett, So true. Very happy for you xx,” added another.

A fourth follower wrote: “We all deserve to find our soul mate it might take a few goes going through the ones that treat us wrong but never give up it will definitely happen which it has for you Scarlett this time I’m very happy for you live your life with that smile in your face enjoy.”

Scarlett and Scott went public with their relationship in March 2019, but reports suggest the two began dating in late 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend in Durham.

The television favourite has endured her fair share of heartache, splitting with hairdresser Luke Croddon in 2017 after 18 months, then personal trainer Lee Wilkinson in the summer of 2018 following a rocky year-long fling.

