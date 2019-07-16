Scarlett Moffatt accused of blagging £150 skirt for free before 'ghosting' boutique owner

By Alice Dear

Scarlett Moffatt has come under fire from a boutique owner after she allegedly failed to promote a £150 skirt she blagged for free.

Scarlett Moffatt, 29, has been accused of “taking advantage” of a boutique after she failed to promote a skirt she requested on her Instagram page.

The owner of MySuitcase Boutique Michaela Liu, has revealed that she was “heartbroken” after Scarlett Moffatt did not wear the bespoke tulle skirt to New York pride.

Michaela told the Daily Mail that Scarlett had contacted her on Instagram to ask for a black tulle skirt to wear to an event at New York Pride.

In return, the former Gogglebox star promised “lots of posts” on her social media.

Michaela says she worked relentlessly to get the item ready for Scarlett, however, was left disappointed when she saw no sign of it being worn during her trip.

Now, Michaela has accused Scarlett of “ghosting” her as she has attempted to contacted the star for an explanation.

The boutique owner told the publication: “I work a full time job as well as run a business paying for all the stock out of my own money, working every hour under the sun. I do everything on my own.

“As a clothing brand, I rely on collaborations with Instagram influencers to get my business noticed, as well as word of mouth and great customer feedback.

“I was approached on Instagram by Scarlett Moffatt asking me if I do collaborations. I couldn't believe it when she messaged me, I obviously would never turn down this opportunity working with Queen of the jungle!

“I was over the moon and so surprised that she knew about my online boutique! Scarlett has 2 million followers, the chance that potentially 2 million people knowing about my start up business was crazy!”

She went on: “We spoke via direct message on Instagram and she described exactly what she wanted...our signature TULLE skirt with crystal stars in black, for a huge event she was hosting - the first ever Virigin Atlantic pride flight to New York.

Scarlett Moffatt planned to wear the skirt to New York Pride. Picture: Scarlett Moffatt/Instagram

“I was so excited that out of all the brands/designers, Scarlett chose my business to collaborate with for an outfit for this amazing event!

“We exchange messages and she responded almost immediately every time I messaged her, which was great because I could arrange exactly what she wanted.”

According to Micheala, Scarlett specifically asked for the signature tulle skirt in black as it matched well with items she already planned on wearing.

In return, Scarlett promised “lots of posts”.

Michaela went on to explain that while she didn’t have any black skirts in stock, she was “happy” to make the bespoke item for the star.

The brand has previously collaborated with Olivia Buckland, who wore the skirt to Coachella. Picture: Olivia Buckland/Instagram

Michaela said that she stayed up every night to get the item done in time, and had the item sent over to Scarlett with recorded delivery.

She spent the weekend checking Scarlett’s Instagram to see when the post would go up, but was left “devastated” after she saw nothing.

Michaela said: “I sent a little message to her asking if she could do a post when she received the skirt in the gorgeous boxes they come in, as a little added promotion, but I didn't get a response to that - I assumed she just wanted to do a post wearing the skirt.

“I remember feeling gutted and deflated and very confused when I saw Scarlett wearing the hat she'd described to me, but wearing a different outfit - with no sign of the skirt.

Michaela said she then messaged Scarlett many times to enquire why she hadn’t worn the skirt, however, Scarlett allegedly did not reply to her. Picture: Getty

“I decided to be patient, but my nerves were gone, it could have been the first day of the event and she was saving the skirt for the special day? With a busy girl like her, I was sure she just didn't get round to wearing it...

“And then a few days later, I saw her Instagram story, which showed on the plane home from New York Pride - again, not wearing the skirt!”

Michaela said she then messaged Scarlett many times to enquire why she hadn’t worn the skirt, however, Scarlett allegedly did not reply to her.

“My anxiety grew and I decided to message her again, this time I managed to catch her while she was active on Instagram. Surely, THAT would make her see I have messaged her, but again I was ignored,” the boutique owner said.

She added: “I messaged her showing my understanding to her busy lifestyle but with hope she would understand that I am a small business and I was concerned she was not replying and there was no sign of the promised post.”

After more “ghosted” messages, Michaela was left fuming, saying: “I can't believe I have been disrespected in this way. How can a big celebrity like her abuse a small business like this? I work so hard and the least Scarlett could do was message me back!”

Heart.co.uk have contacted Scarlett's representatives for a comment.