Scarlett Moffatt and family join a 'sex-swapping' African tribe for new TV experiment

Scarlett Moffatt has moved her family home to the African wilderness. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The Gogglebox star has moved with her entire family - along with their home - to Namibia.

Scarlett Moffatt and her family have upped sticks from Country Durham and rebuilt their home in the middle of Namibia.

The 29-year-ol I'm a Celeb winner's move has taken fans as a bit of a shock, as she'll be joining a 'sex-swapping' local tribe, but fear not, as the move isn't permanent.

Scarlett will be inviting members of a tribe into her family home. Picture: PA

It's actually all for her newest TV show called British Tribe Next Door, which will air on Channel 4.

The show's premise was revealed at the Edinburgh TV festival not too long ago by excited C4 executives, who compared it to the 2007 TV series, Meet The Natives where five South Pacific tribesman came to Britain.

As part of an anthropological experiment in the new Channel 4 show, the star will join the Himba tribe, along with her sister, mum, dad and grandmother.

The promotional image for the show has come under fire, as it depicts an exact replica of their purpose-built brick home placed randomly in the middle of a plot of African scrubland.

Many have called the show "offensive" and have raised the question, is reality TV going too far?

The audacity of THESE people, where on Earth does this make sense!!! @ScarlettMoffatt this is exploitation. I hope you are happy with whatever dirty conscious money you all make. — Just trying to make it through another damn day.. (@nxumalo_themby) August 21, 2019

Scarlett share the picture on her Instagram to her two million followers, and she said: "OMG I don’t even know how to put this into words but basically THE GOGGLEBOX MOFFATTS ARE BACK!

"I can finally talk about this life changing experience & how THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR IS COMING TO CHANNEL 4 VERY VERY SOON!!

"We took our house, our whole house and moved in with an amazing himba tribe in Namibia. I can’t tell you how many laughs I had, how many times I cried & how much I learnt not just about my new friends but myself and my family.

"Honestly can’t wait for yous to see it (also the house is not photoshopped genuinely that’s my parents house in Namibia- it’s unbelievable!)"