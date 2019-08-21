Scarlett Moffatt and family join a 'sex-swapping' African tribe for new TV experiment

21 August 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 21 August 2019, 11:23

Scarlett Moffatt has moved her family home to the African wilderness
Scarlett Moffatt has moved her family home to the African wilderness. Picture: PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Gogglebox star has moved with her entire family - along with their home - to Namibia.

Scarlett Moffatt and her family have upped sticks from Country Durham and rebuilt their home in the middle of Namibia.

The 29-year-ol I'm a Celeb winner's move has taken fans as a bit of a shock, as she'll be joining a 'sex-swapping' local tribe, but fear not, as the move isn't permanent.

READ MORE: Scarlett Moffatt speaks out after being shamed for 'scamming' boutique out of £150 skirt

Scarlett will be inviting members of a tribe into her family home
Scarlett will be inviting members of a tribe into her family home. Picture: PA

It's actually all for her newest TV show called British Tribe Next Door, which will air on Channel 4.

The show's premise was revealed at the Edinburgh TV festival not too long ago by excited C4 executives, who compared it to the 2007 TV series, Meet The Natives where five South Pacific tribesman came to Britain.

As part of an anthropological experiment in the new Channel 4 show, the star will join the Himba tribe, along with her sister, mum, dad and grandmother.

The promotional image for the show has come under fire, as it depicts an exact replica of their purpose-built brick home placed randomly in the middle of a plot of African scrubland.

Many have called the show "offensive" and have raised the question, is reality TV going too far?

Scarlett share the picture on her Instagram to her two million followers, and she said: "OMG I don’t even know how to put this into words but basically THE GOGGLEBOX MOFFATTS ARE BACK!

"I can finally talk about this life changing experience & how THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR IS COMING TO CHANNEL 4 VERY VERY SOON!!

"We took our house, our whole house and moved in with an amazing himba tribe in Namibia. I can’t tell you how many laughs I had, how many times I cried & how much I learnt not just about my new friends but myself and my family.

"Honestly can’t wait for yous to see it (also the house is not photoshopped genuinely that’s my parents house in Namibia- it’s unbelievable!)"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Paul Hollywood exchanged tweets with Bake Off contestant Priya O'Shea

Paul Hollywood 'exchanged flirty messages' with a Bake Off 2019 contestant
Kerry Katona has defended her daughter against the backlash

Kerry Katona defends daughter, 16, after she uses weight loss shakes: 'she looks amazing'
Joe Sugg is launching his acting career

Strictly star Joe Sugg lands West End role in hit musical Waitress
Paul Hollywood's ex girlfriend could be going on I'm A Celeb

Paul Hollywood’s ex Summer Monteys-Fullam sparks rumours she’s joining I’m A Celebrity line up
Tom Felton and Emma Watson have sparked romance rumours

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark romance speculation as they reunite

Trending on Heart

GBBO viewers think they know who's going to win

Great British Bake Off fans convinced they know who wins a WEEK before launch

TV & Movies

New details of the latest James Bond film have been released

New James Bond movie: Bond 25 title, release date, cast and latest rumours revealed

TV & Movies

Brits will be hit by gale force winds today

UK weather: Met Office warns gale force winds and torrential rain to hit Britain before Bank Holiday heatwave

Weather

Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are getting ANGRIER amid weather chaos

Horror for arachnophobes as new study reveals spiders are becoming more AGGRESSIVE amid weather chaos

Lifestyle

Furious parents has slammed the Channel 4 doc as 'irresponsible'

Parents DIVIDED over ‘shock’ Channel 4 doc which sees 18-month-old baby being trained like a dog

TV & Movies

A 12-year-old girl from Russia has been left fighting for her life

Girl, 12, in critical condition after getting hand stuck in swimming pool pump on family holiday to Turkey

Lifestyle