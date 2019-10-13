Lynda Bellingham's widow to remarry in the same church the Loose Women star was buried

Lynda Bellingham's ex-husband is set to marry his new girlfriend in the same church the telly star was laid to rest. Picture: Getty / Facebook

Michael Pattemore insists he has his late wife's blessing, despite his bitter feud with the TV star's sons.

Lynda Bellingham's widower has revealed he will marry his new partner in the same church in which his late wife's funeral was held.

Michael Pattemore, 64, is preparing to tie the knot with girlfriend Pam Shotton, 57, where the Loose Women star was buried in 2014 after losing her life to bowel cancer aged 66.

Insisting he had the beloved broadcaster's blessing after she reportedly told him to find love with someone new on her death bed, Michael told the Sunday Mirror he decided it was time to propose.

Read more: Loose Women viewers left in tears as panel remember Lynda Bellingham with tribute

Lynda Bellingham and Michael Pattemore were married for six years. Picture: Getty

The former timeshare salesman, whose latest love also lost her partner to cancer, said: “I had a blissfully happy marriage to Lynda and now I’ve found the woman with whom I want to spend the rest of my life.

"I got down on bended knee and asked Pam to marry me during a church service and she said, "Yes".

"Lynda told me when she was sick in hospital, "I want to think you'll find another love one day".

"I know she is looking down on us both and wishing us well. I feel her presence all the time. Not many people get a second chance like this."

Read more: Stacey Solomon speaks out on friends selling stories on her amid Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' Twitter spat

Michael Pattemore attended his late wife's funeral alongside Lynda's sons Michael and Robbie. Picture: Getty

Michael, who has been dating office manager Pam since 2017, has also caused controversy after it was revealed he had re-written his will to stop Lynda's sons – his stepsons – from inheriting any of their mother's estate.

He explained he came to his decision after suffering "18 months of hell" in which Michael, 34, and Robbie, 29, accused him of blowing the Oxo star's money following her death.

The engaged property developer admitted that his new will goes against Lynda's wishes for her boys to be looked after financially when he dies.

It's thought they will miss out on roughly £1million each and the money will go to Michael's children Bradley and Stacey instead.

Read more: Tina Malone, 54, announces shock split from husband, 37, after 11 years

He explained to MailOnline back in 2017: "When my will was written at the same time as Lynda's I said I agreed that the first million from my estate after my death would go to her sons.

"That was what she wanted and I happily agreed to put it in the will. The remainder of the estate would then be split four ways - between her sons and my son and daughter.

"That will never happen now. I have re-written the will and they will get nothing from me.

"I have not made the decision lightly, but they have made their position very clear by challenging the will and spreading stories about me."