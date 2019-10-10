Exclusive

HEART EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Solomon speaks out on friends selling stories on her amid Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' Twitter spat

Stacey has opened up on her view. Picture: Instagram/PA/Primark

The Loose Women star doesn't think she's a 'good detective' like Coleen.

Stacey Solomon has spoken out on what she'd do if she found out one of her friends was selling stories on her, and admits "it's not worth it".

The 30-year-old star only gave birth to young son Rex back in May and has been busy with a million and one different projects ever since, and Heart.co.uk spoke to the star to celebrate the launch of her brand new collection with Primark.

When asked about the recent scandal involving Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney - the latter has accused the other of leaking fake stories about her to The Sun - Stacey admitted she isn't aware that anyone around her has done the same thing, but that she tries "really hard to focus on the good things in my life" rather than worry about fake stories.

She admitted "I’m not a good detective", after everyone's jokingly been calling Coleen, 33, one of the best investigative journalists of our time, implying she wouldn't know where to start if the same thing happened to her.

Coleen and Rebekah have gotten embroiled in a Twitter spat, but Stacey wouldn't do the same. Picture: PA

Mum-of-three Stacey explained why she wasn't that fussed about friends potentially selling stories behind her back: "there’s articles written every day, every hour [about me], if I sat there reading them all it’d really get me down."

The former X Factor star continued: "To keep level I try to not wonder “who said that” or “where did they get that from”, it’s not worth it, I think live and let live".

Sat with baby Rex in her arms, the TV star said, sympathetically: "If someone really needs the money and has to sell a story on you I just feel more sorry for them than myself."

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it...... pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

Stacey's comments follow Coleen Rooney's viral Twitter post which accuses Rebekah Vardy, 37, of leaking fake stories about her to The Sun, after setting up her own Instagram investigation which took her FIVE months.

Coleen's post read: "For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.

"There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family - all without my permission or knowledge.

After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account.

"(Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven't had stories on there for a while).

"Over the past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper.

Coleen has been hailed a "hero". Picture: PA

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them."It's......... Rebekah Vardy's account."

Vardy has replied denying the allegation, saying: "As I have just said to you on the phone, I wish you had called me if you thought this. I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who have asked me over the years can vouch for.

"If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

Over the years various people have had access to my Insta and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself."

A rep for Rebekah told Heart.co.uk: "It isn’t true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn’t just call her when she had her number."