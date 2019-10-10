Tina Malone, 54, announces shock split from husband, 37, after 11 years

10 October 2019, 17:30

Tina Malone has split from her husband Paul
Tina Malone has split from her husband Paul. Picture: PA Images/Getty

Tina Malone has split from her husband Paul Chase after nine years of marriage.

Shameless star Tina Malone revealed she’s split with her husband Paul Chase on Twitter today. 

The 56-year-old has been with Paul, 37, for 11 years and the pair share six-year-old daughter Flame.

Writing on her social media, she told fans: "With great sadness I wrote this myself and Paul have split up after 11 yrs together!"

Following the shock announcement, her followers rushed to support her, with one replying: “Sorry to hear that Tina”.

Read More: Tina Malone summoned to High Court for 'sharing a picture of James Bulger's murderer'

"So sorry to read your sad news. Always a very difficult time. Ĺove and hugs you,” said another, while a third added: “"Sorry to hear this Tina, thought you'd been quiet on here, wishing you all the best !!!!!!"

Earlier this week, a fan asked reached out to her on Twitter, and she replied: "Im good thankyou xxx"

The actress - who played Mimi Maguire on Channel 4’s Shameless - tied the knot with Paul in 2010 after two years together, and they welcomed Flame when Tina was 54. 

Tina is also mum to Danielle, 37, from a previous relationship, but hit the headlines two years ago when she spoke out about wanting another child. 

She told The Sunday Mirror at the time: “Some will say I am selfish and irresponsible for having another child at 54.

“They will moralise and abuse me – even more so for selecting the sex of our baby – and everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"But I don't give two f***s for what they think."

This comes after the star revealed she’s had ‘the year from hell’ after being dropped from her panto job in December 2017 and Paul losing his job.

She previously told the Daily Star : "It's been the year from hell. I was suffering with severe depression and I was suicidal.

"I'd penned my letters and planned how I'd do it, but the only thing that stopped me was Flame."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Stacey has opened up on her view

HEART EXCLUSIVE: Stacey Solomon speaks out on friends selling stories on her amid Coleen Rooney 'Wagatha Christie' Twitter spat
Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy blasts Danielle Lloyd after she claims they had 'similar run-ins' following Coleen Rooney drama
Rebekah has been targeted by trolls following yesterday's controversy

Rebekah Vardy slams vile troll who 'wishes her unborn baby would die'
Holly Willoughby's outfit is almost £400 today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £395 silk dress and leather boots
Rebekah Vardy is said to be determined to prove her innocence

Jamie Vardy publicly supports wife Rebekah amid Coleen Rooney row

Trending on Heart

The celebrity competition show is BACK

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here's 2019 first look REVEALED and fans can choose Ant and Dec's fate

TV & Movies

These women rejuvenated their look with liquid face lifts

Liquid facelifts: Why people are saying no the knife and yes to the needle

Beauty

The woman has reported her friends after they tricked her into eating meat

Vegan reports her friends to the police after they trick her into eating chicken nuggets while drunk

Lifestyle

Parents have been urged to stop making their kids packed lunch when they turn eight (stock images)

Parents told to stop making kids packed lunches when they turn eight so they can learn independence

Lifestyle

Extinction Rebellion have started their three day protest at London City Airport

Are there delays at London City Airport and what are Extinction Rebellion doing there?

Travel

A toddler accidentally ordered a £350 sofa on her mum's phone

Shocked mum reveals daughter, two, accidentally ordered a £350 sofa off Amazon

Lifestyle