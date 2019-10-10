Tina Malone, 54, announces shock split from husband, 37, after 11 years

Tina Malone has split from her husband Paul. Picture: PA Images/Getty

Tina Malone has split from her husband Paul Chase after nine years of marriage.

Shameless star Tina Malone revealed she’s split with her husband Paul Chase on Twitter today.

The 56-year-old has been with Paul, 37, for 11 years and the pair share six-year-old daughter Flame.

Writing on her social media, she told fans: "With great sadness I wrote this myself and Paul have split up after 11 yrs together!"

with great sadness i wrote this myself and paul have split up after 11 yrs together! — Tina Malone (@TinaMalone23) October 9, 2019

Following the shock announcement, her followers rushed to support her, with one replying: “Sorry to hear that Tina”.

Read More: Tina Malone summoned to High Court for 'sharing a picture of James Bulger's murderer'

"So sorry to read your sad news. Always a very difficult time. Ĺove and hugs you,” said another, while a third added: “"Sorry to hear this Tina, thought you'd been quiet on here, wishing you all the best !!!!!!"

Earlier this week, a fan asked reached out to her on Twitter, and she replied: "Im good thankyou xxx"

The actress - who played Mimi Maguire on Channel 4’s Shameless - tied the knot with Paul in 2010 after two years together, and they welcomed Flame when Tina was 54.

Tina is also mum to Danielle, 37, from a previous relationship, but hit the headlines two years ago when she spoke out about wanting another child.

She told The Sunday Mirror at the time: “Some will say I am selfish and irresponsible for having another child at 54.

“They will moralise and abuse me – even more so for selecting the sex of our baby – and everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"But I don't give two f***s for what they think."

This comes after the star revealed she’s had ‘the year from hell’ after being dropped from her panto job in December 2017 and Paul losing his job.

She previously told the Daily Star : "It's been the year from hell. I was suffering with severe depression and I was suicidal.

"I'd penned my letters and planned how I'd do it, but the only thing that stopped me was Flame."