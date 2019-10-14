Sheridan Smith fans congratulate her on PREGNANCY as she reveals she has morning sickness

Sheridan Smith has sparked pregnancy rumours. Picture: PA/Instagram

Sheridan Smith has sparked rumours that she's expecting her first child

Sheridan Smith has sparked pregnancy rumours after revealing on Instagram that she's suffering from morning sickness.

The actress, 38, posted about suffering the condition - which women experience in early stages of pregnancy - onboard a musical theatre cruise.

She wrote alongside a picture of her VIP passes: "About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness".

Sheridan has not actually confirmed or denied whether she is expecting her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn, 28, but fans rushed to congratulate her.

One wrote: "Morning sickness?! Huge congratulations xxxx".

Another added: "Oh wow what fantastic news ♥️❤."

A third wrote: "Omg...are you having a baby.. if so congratulations".

Sheridan recently revealed that the kids who are starring alongside her in the West End production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat had made her broody.

She told the Mirror: "I can’t tell you how much I love the kids. I am gonna miss them so much. They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me.

"I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish. Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls."