David Tennant welcomes fifth child with wife Georgia

14 October 2019, 10:30

David Tennant has welcomed his fifth child
David Tennant has welcomed his fifth child. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Doctor Who star announced he was expecting on The Late Late Show back in May

David Tennant has announced he's expecting his fifth child with his wife Georgia.

The couple, who met when she appeared alongside him as his genetically-engineered daughter on Doctor Who, announced the news with reference to his Amazon Prime show Good Omens.

Georgia, 34, shared an adorable picture of him carrying her baby alongside a photo of David's co-star Michael with his daughter.

She wrote alongside it: "An angel, a demon and a couple of babies. What could possibly go wrong?"

Fans rushed to offer their congratulations, with one writing: "just check for little hoofywoofys".

Another added: "prolly armageddon? nothing much meh".

The pair announced they were expecting during an appearance on The Late Late Show in May.

James Corden said: "David, we were just talking backstage, this is blowing my mind. You have four children already, your oldest is 17. You just told me you and your wife, the lovely Georgia, are expecting your fifth child."

David then replied "Five is a lot", and joked that his oldest son Ty was giving him lessons on contraception.

He added: "What’s really weird about it is we’re now getting lectures on birth control from our 17-year-old son. And that’s definitely meant to be the other way around.

"He’s like, 'Come on, do I need to teach you the basics?' It’s mental, five is a lot."

