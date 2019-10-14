Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd ‘fined thousands by ITV bosses’ for plugging hair transplant

Jack Shepherd has reportedly been fined for plugging his hair transplant. Picture: ITV/Crown Clinic

Actor Jack Shepherd has been ‘fined thousands’ for advertising his recent hair transplant.

Coronation Street’s Jack Shepherd underwent a hair transplant earlier this year after admitting stress had caused his hair to thin.

But despite being over the moon with his new barnet, apparently the 31-year-old has now been fined by his bosses at ITV.

After David Platt actor Jack plugged the surgery where he had it done, according to the Sunday People, the promotion breached the show’s guidelines.

A source told the paper: "Jack got a real dressing down and was told not to repeat his behaviour.

"It was a serious breach."

Insiders have previously claimed Corrie actors aren’t allowed to take on paid advertising work. Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.

This comes after Jack opened up about undergoing the surgery, saying his mental health had deteriorated after starting to go bald.

The dad-of-three - who has played David for almost 20 years - had a long-haired FUE (follicular unit extraction) procedure similar to celebrities such as Wayne Rooney and Calum Best.

Sharing before and after snaps online, he said: “Nine months it’s been since I had my hair transplant, this is the first time I’ve compared pictures to what I used to look like. I decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health.

Opening up about his decision, Jack previously said he felt he had to get the procedure to ‘protect his career’.

“As an actor, my hair and my looks are crucial to my success and if I go bald then I am not going to be considered for younger roles as I get older,” he confessed.

“I know a lot of actors have similar concerns to me and are desperate to cover up their baldness. We need surgical help not because we are particularly vain but to protect our livelihoods as actors.

“It is lovely to hear the positive comments about the change in my appearance from everyone at Corrie. I have never felt more body confident and I know in taking this step I have helped my future as an actor.”