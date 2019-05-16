The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED

Coronation Street stars are banned from doing certain things. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Apparently, there are some very strict rules the cast of Corrie have to stick to.

With almost 60 years under it’s belt, Coronation Street is one of the nation’s most-loved soaps.

But with seven stars reportedly quitting in 2019 already - including Lucy Fallon, Katie McGlynn and Faye Brookes - the ITV favourite has found itself under scrutiny over the last few weeks.

So, as Corrie comes under the spotlight, we’ve taken a look behind-the-scenes at what it’s really like to be an actor on the show and the secret rules they have to follow.

Corrie stars aren’t allowed to tan

While you might think the cast are desperate for some sun considering they spend most of the year filming in rainy Manchester, it turns out they’re not actually allowed to top up their tan.

Former star of the show Shayne Ward (aka Aidan Connor) previously revealed bosses don’t approve of their sunbathing.

In July 2016, the 34-year-old captioned a Twitter photo of himself outside in a vest: “30 seconds of sun for me. Time starts now.⌛️ Continuity rules. @itvcorrie.”

30 seconds of sun for me.

Time starts now.⌛️



— Shayne Ward (@shayneTward) July 19, 2016

But why exactly aren’t they allowed to sunbathe? Well, as Shayne explained, it’s all about continuity as they have to look the same in all scenes.

And Michelle Keegan also spoke out about the problem when she jetted to Dubai with husband Mark Wright before filming her death scenes as Tina McIntyre in 2014.

She told the Manchester Evening News at the time: "I’ve only got four more weeks left on Corrie and so it will soon be the death scenes, so I literally need to be as white as a sheet.

"I was only away for a week and wore the highest factor sunscreen to protect my skin, but I just tan so easily. The only problem now is I need my tan to fade – and fast!

"I’m praying there isn’t more sunshine in Manchester in the next few weeks, because I’m going to have to stay indoors if there is.

"If I don’t fade it will just be a case of lots of make-up to make me look paler." Luckily, she doesn't have that problem anymore and was recently seen having the time of her life on a sun-soaked trip to Barbados...

Although it looks like Chris Gascoigne - who plays Peter Barlow - ignored the rule as he was recently caught out for getting a serious tan while in Lanzarote during his two-week break.

The cast must keep the same hairstyle

On the topic of appearance, it’s also been reported that the cast aren’t allowed to dramatically change their hair unless it’s been written into the storyline.

Actress Samia Longchambon was previously criticised when her character Maria Connor swapped her blonde locks for a brunette 'do while supposedly in prison.

Responding to comments at the time, she tweeted: "Well spotted... she's been to the prison salon."

Samia had to explain how Maria Connor's hair changed in prison. Picture: ITV

Cast members aren’t allowed to join Strictly Come Dancing

While a long list of soap stars have appeared on Strictly - including Corrie’s very own Georgia May Foote - apparently, the ITV actors and actresses aren’t actually supposed to join the line up while they're still working.

Back in 2016, much-loved start Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, told fans during a Q&A: “I absolutely love Strictly.”

“Oh I’d love to. We’re not allowed.”

— Beverley Callard (@Beverleycallard) October 22, 2016

They can't promote products on social media

While most celebrity Instagram feeds are full of adverts from teeth whitening to fake tans, ITV rules mean stars are barred from making money from these sorts of posts while they're in the show. Who knew!