Who has left Coronation Street in 2019 and why did they quit?

Katie McGlynn is one of seven Corrie stars to have quit the show this year. Picture: ITV

Lucy Fallon, Katie McGlynn and Faye Brookes all recently quit Corrie - and seven in total have left in 2019

A grand total of seven people have announced that they will be leaving Coronation Street in 2019 - the latest being Faye Brookes, Katie McGlynn and Lucy Fallon, who all play central characters in the soap.

Who has left Coronation Street?

Lucy Fallon

Lucy Fallon announced her departure from the show on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Lucy Fallon this week became the seventh star to announce her departure from the show.

She released a statement saying: "After the most incredible four years, I have made the extremely difficult decision to leave Coronation Street at the end of my contract in 2020.

"It's hard to put into words how much this show means to me. I've made lifelong friends with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry, I've had some terrific and immensely important storylines and I've laughed with the best people every day."

Coronation Street producer Iain Macleod said: "Lucy advised us at the start of this year that she would like to leave at the end of her current contract in 2020 to pursue other projects.

"She is an amazing performer and has been at the centre of some huge stories for us during her time on the show."

Katie McGlynn

Katie McGlynn recently announced her departure from the show. Picture: Getty

It was recently reported that Katie would be leaving the soap, with a source telling The Sun: “Katie has just been nominated for a British Soap Award so it’s a big loss and not what bosses would have wanted to hear.

“She’s been central to a number of key storylines this last year or so and will need replacing urgently.”

Faye Brookes

Faye Brookes announced she was leaving Corrie on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Faye announced her departure on Twitter, writing: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities.

"I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

It has been reported that the actress, 31, has quit to do more travelling and spend time with her fiancé Gareth Gates.

“Kate has loved every minute on Corrie but she is completely committed to Gareth and making their marriage work.

“She nearly lost him once when they split up so she’s determined to make it work this time but it’s really hard with her filming schedule and their academy.”

Kym Marsh

Kym Marsh announced her resignation in February. Picture: Getty

Kym Marsh told The Sun in February: “It feels like the right time for me to explore some other roles.”

Tristan Gemmill

Tristan Gemmill announced his departure on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Tristan wrote on Twitter: “Folks, I just wanted to let you know that the time has come for me to hang up the chef's gear and head for pastures new.

“There is still a lot of drama & shenanigans to come for Robert but I will be leaving Corrie later in the year.”

Bhavna Limbachia

Bhavna Limbachia announced her departure in a Twitter video. Picture: Getty

Bhavna announced her departure from the show in a video posted to Twitter, which you can watch below:

Following media reports this morning I just wanted to send you all a message @itvcorrie ♥️🙏🏽🌈 pic.twitter.com/Toa2pCFo7h — Bhavna Limbachia (@BhavnaLimbachia) January 23, 2019

Connie Hyde



Connie Hyde left Corrie earlier this year. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun of Connie's departure: "Connie is still very much part of the Corrie family but Gina’s time on the street has come to a natural end – for now. But this might not be the last we see of Gina.

"The character could return, but it won’t be as a permanent fixture and Gina won’t be living on the cobbles anymore."

Brooke Vincent

Brooke Vincent is going on maternity leave. Picture: Getty

Brooke is expecting a baby with footballer Jean Bryan, so the actress will be heading on maternity leave.