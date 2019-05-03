Why did Faye Brookes leave Coronation Street? The reason for her departure has been 'revealed'

3 May 2019, 06:58 | Updated: 3 May 2019, 07:01

Faye Brookes announced her departure from the show on social media earlier this week
Faye Brookes announced her departure from the show on social media earlier this week. Picture: Getty/ITV

Faye Brookes is one of seven Corrie actors who have announced their departure from the show this year

Faye Brookes took to Twitter to announce she would be leaving Coronation Street earlier this week, telling fans she was going to 'pastures new'.

And it's now been reported that the actress, 31, has quit to do more travelling and spend time with her fiancé Gareth Gates.

“Kate has loved every minute on Corrie but she is completely committed to Gareth and making their marriage work.

“She nearly lost him once when they split up so she’s determined to make it work this time but it’s really hard with her filming schedule and their academy.”

This report comes just days after Faye took to Twitter to announce she'd be leaving the show.

A Corrie spokesperson said in a statement: "Faye is a very talented actress who has put her all into the portrayal of Kate Connor for the past three and a half years, we wish her every success for the future.

"She will be on screen until early autumn and the door will be left open."

And Faye herself added: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities.

"I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

Lucy Fallon and Katie McGlynn also announced their departure from the show this week, and seven stars in total have resigned this year.

