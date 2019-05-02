Nadia Sawalha furiously rants over Meghan and Harry’s lack of royal baby updates

Nadia wants to know if the royal baby has been born. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should keep the public updated with Baby Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first child any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not revealed any news regarding the baby yet, leaving the public on the edge of the their seats.

One person left angry at the lack of news is Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha.

The TV star spoke openly about the royals on the latest episode of Loose Women.

She explained: “We invested in their love story, we loved the wedding. We as a nation paid for the wedding, there are certain things that the royal family, for all the privileges that they have – and I’m a royalist, I love the royal family – there are certain things that we as the people, want to know, and the birth of a baby is one of them.”

The Loose Women ladies discussed the royal baby. Picture: ITV

She added: “You can say she’s not coming out, I get that. But just say that the baby’s born in time, when we’ve had our time together we’ll come out and share.”

Nadia was on the Loose Women panel with Christine Lampard, Jane Moore and Saira Khan, who all expressed their frustration over not knowing

Jane said: “I think she’s had the baby already.”

“I’m just feeling a bit weary about this stage managing the publicity around. It’s not like we’re going to turn up at her house. They could just say, ‘We’ve had the baby.’”