Katie McGlynn 'QUITS Coronation Street' just one day after Faye Brookes

2 May 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 09:52

Katie McGlynn has reportedly quit Coronation Street
Katie McGlynn has reportedly quit Coronation Street. Picture: Getty/ITV

Show bosses are said to be urgently trying to replace the Sinead Tinker actor, who is central to a number of key storylines

Katie McGlynn has quit Coronation Street after six years on the soap, according to reports.

The 25-year-old actress, who plays central character Sinead Tinker, will apparently 'need replacing urgently' after being central to a number of key storylines and plots in the soap.

Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker has reportedly left Corrie
Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker has reportedly left Corrie. Picture: Getty

Katie's departure would be the sixth one this YEAR, with Faye Brooks announcing she'd be quitting just one day previously.

A source told the Sun: “Katie has just been nominated for a British Soap Award so it’s a big loss and not what bosses would have wanted to hear.

Katie has played Sinead Tinker since 2013
Katie has played Sinead Tinker since 2013. Picture: ITV

“She’s been central to a number of key storylines this last year or so and will need replacing urgently.”

The news of Katie's departure comes just days after her co-star Faye Brookes took to Twitter to reveal that she would be going to 'pastures new' and leaving the soap.

Faye Brookes also recently announced her departure from the show
Faye Brookes also recently announced her departure from the show. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after four fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities."I've loved playing Kate Connor but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

As well as Katie and Faye, Tristan Gemmill, Connie Hyde, Kym Marsh and Bhavna Limbachia all quit the soap in 2019 - and show boss Kate Oates also recently announced her departure.

