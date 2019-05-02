Katie McGlynn 'QUITS Coronation Street' just one day after Faye Brookes
2 May 2019, 07:14 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 09:52
Show bosses are said to be urgently trying to replace the Sinead Tinker actor, who is central to a number of key storylines
Katie McGlynn has quit Coronation Street after six years on the soap, according to reports.
The 25-year-old actress, who plays central character Sinead Tinker, will apparently 'need replacing urgently' after being central to a number of key storylines and plots in the soap.
Katie's departure would be the sixth one this YEAR, with Faye Brooks announcing she'd be quitting just one day previously.
A source told the Sun: “Katie has just been nominated for a British Soap Award so it’s a big loss and not what bosses would have wanted to hear.
“She’s been central to a number of key storylines this last year or so and will need replacing urgently.”
The news of Katie's departure comes just days after her co-star Faye Brookes took to Twitter to reveal that she would be going to 'pastures new' and leaving the soap.
She wrote: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after four fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities."I've loved playing Kate Connor but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."
As well as Katie and Faye, Tristan Gemmill, Connie Hyde, Kym Marsh and Bhavna Limbachia all quit the soap in 2019 - and show boss Kate Oates also recently announced her departure.