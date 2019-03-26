Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death

26 March 2019, 11:23 | Updated: 26 March 2019, 11:36

Kym Marsh has defended fellow former popstar Gareth Gates
Kym Marsh has defended fellow former popstar Gareth Gates. Picture: GETTY

Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death

Kym Marsh has defended pal Gareth Gates after he accidentally posted a major Coronation Street spoiler before the episode was broadcast.

Gareth faced the wrath of soap fans last week when he outed Rana Habeeb as the Coronation character who dies in the Underworld factory collapse.

The singer, 32, took to Instagram to praise his fiancé Faye Brooks, who plays Kate Connor, the on-screen love interest of tragic Rana, and to share his sadness that actress Bhavna Limbachia has quit the show.

READ MORE: Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

Kym - who recently confirmed she's leaving the Corrie cast - told OK! Magazine: "I feel sorry for him because he was just excited to praise Faye's performance, although I understand this upset fans who were watching."

Kym added: "We've all had slip-ups on social media though, it's easily done!"

After fans were left devastated at Rana's shock departure, it has since emerged that actress Bhavna had ASKED to be killed off.

Gareth let slip that Rana - played by actress Bhavna Limbachia - would be leaving the soap
Gareth let slip that Rana - played by actress Bhavna Limbachia - would be leaving the soap. Picture: Shutterstock

She told The Sun: "When I told Kate Oates and Iain McLeod that I wanted to leave the show to try other things, it was my decision and my choice for Rana to die because it was the only fitting end to the character.

"Kate and Rana had fought so hard to be together and they had been through thick and thin together.

"I believe their love was so pure as two souls that there was no way that Rana was just going to have a change of heart, hop in a cab and leave.

Read more: Gareth Gates' and Faye Brooke's relationship history from shock split to engagement

"I felt that if they were to be separated, they had to be torn apart and it couldn’t have been their decision. The only way to go was if Rana were to die.

"Rana would never leave Kate, ever."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Johnny Vegas weight loss

Johnny Vegas weight loss: What does the Benidorm star look like now?
Kerry Katona received a supportive call from Victoria Beckham following her 2004 split from Brian McFadden

Kerry Katona reveals Victoria Beckham supported her through Brian McFadden split
Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford caught up in diet pill scandal as weight loss company uses This Morning star’s name to sell products
Mrs Hinch weight loss

Mrs Hinch says she regrets having gastric band fitted aged 21 following weight struggles
Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet

Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

Trending on Heart

PLT joggers

Furious shoppers claim PrettyLittleThing and Topman 'rip out labels from cheaper brands'

Fashion

Vote for YOUR favourite crisp now

Britain's Favourite Crisp 2019: Vote for your REAL winner now

Food & Health

All the items you can get away with taking from your hotel room (stock image)

All the things you're allowed to take from hotel rooms WITHOUT it being theft

Lifestyle

Ghost CCTV cam

Couple capture 'violent ghost' on babycam after daughter was left with scratches

News

The mum was prompted to turn her life around after a negative comment from her ex

Mum demands other women to 'stop being lazy' and lose baby weight

Lifestyle

Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B will air later this year

When is Piers Morgan's Life Stories with Mel B on TV and what does the Spice Girl reveal?

TV & Movies