Gareth Gates accused of 'ruining' Coronation Street with HUGE spoiler

Gareth Gates has been slammed for revealing a Coronation Street spoiler. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Gritt

The singer dropped a MASSIVE clanger during last night's dramatic episode when he identified the character who dies in a building collapse.

Gareth Gates faced the wrath of soap fans when he outed Rana Habeeb as the Coronation character who dies in the Underworld factory collapse.

The singer, 32, took to Instagram to praise his fiancé Faye Brooks, who plays Kate Connor, the on-screen love interest of tragic Rana, and to share his sadness that actress Bhavna Limbachia has quit the show.

During the ad break at 8:42pm, he wrote: "So proud of my lady @faye_brookes in @coronationstreet - such amazing TRUE acting. Sad to lose the beautiful and incredibly talented @bhavnalimbachia."

However, his praise angered fans who had NO IDEA who had died when the knicker factory crumbled - as Rana's final breaths were not aired until the end of the show at 9pm.

Gareth Gates is engaged to Corrie star Faye Brookes. Picture: Shutterstock

Gareth was subjected to a stream of angry comments from fans who were furious about his gushing spoiler.

One wrote: "B****y hell spoiler", and another chimed in, "Oh god, you've just given it away."

Other fans posted: "Noooooo haven't watched it yet"; "You have just ruined it!!!"; and "Oh Gareth, you are gonna get some stick for this!!!!"

It has since emerged that Bhavna had ASKED to be killed off.

Bhavna asked to be killed off from the popular soap. Picture: Shutterstock

She told The Sun: "When I told Kate Oates and Iain McLeod that I wanted to leave the show to try other things, it was my decision and my choice for Rana to die because it was the only fitting end to the character.

"Kate and Rana had fought so hard to be together and they had been through thick and thin together. I believe their love was so pure as two souls that there was no way that Rana was just going to have a change of heart, hop in a cab and leave.

"I felt that if they were to be separated, they had to be torn apart and it couldn’t have been their decision. The only way to go was if Rana were to die.

"Rana would never leave Kate, ever."