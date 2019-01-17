Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes: Where did they meet, when did they split and how did they get engaged?

Gareth Gates and Faye Brooks are now engaged. Picture: Instagram/PA

The Pop Idol star and Coronation Street actress have revealed that they are engaged four months after they separated - but how did the pair meet?

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates, 34, and Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes, 31, are reportedly engaged.

The pair have been in a long term relationship but separated back in September announcing the news on Instagram. At the time a spokesperson for Gareth Gates said: “They remain the best of friends and hopefully after some time apart they’ll be clearer on what the future holds for them.”

It seems that the pair have now made a mends and according to an insider are set to tie the knot.

Here's a look back at their relationship so far...

Faye and Gareth pictured at the NTA's. Picture: PA

How did Gareth and Faye meet?

The pair met back in 2012 when they both starred in a musical version of the film Legally Blonde.

Faye played the role of Elle Woods while Gareth played her Harvard Law School boyfriend and soon the romance blossomed off the stage.

They then starred in panto together that year and have been together ever since until they split briefly in September 2019.

How did Gareth and Faye get engaged?

So far, neither Gareth or Faye have made statements on social media regarding the news and it was revealed when a source close to the couple spoke to The Sun.

According to reports the couple are also planning to celebrate their good news with a star studded engagement party at the swanky Gotham Hotel in Manchester.

The source said: “Faye and Gareth are over the moon."

"They’d been together a long time and the split was a bit of a blip, but they’ve totally got over it and now they want to plan their future as a couple."

“There will be lots of Faye’s co-stars and other famous faces alongside their friends and family - everyone will be delighted for them.”

The pair are said to be tight lipped about the engagement as they are reported to have signed an exclusive magazine deal to reveal the news later this month.