Gareth Gates 'engaged' to Corrie star Faye Brooks four months after split

Gareth Gates has proposed to his girflriend Faye Brookes. Picture: Getty

Reports are claiming Gareth has popped the question to his girlfriend

Gareth Gates and Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks are said to be engaged after getting back together four months ago.

They briefly split in September last year, but got their romance back on track soon after - and it's been reported that Gareth, 34, has now popped the question.

Read more: Katie Price denies sending 'flirty texts' to Gareth Gates after taking his virginity 16 years ago

The couple are apparently planning a lavish engagement party in Manchester later this month.

A source told The Sun: "Faye and Gareth are over the moon... They want to plan their future as a couple."

When announcing their break-up last year, the couple assured fans that they planned to "remain the best of friends".

Much to fans' delight, they then got back together in November.

Gareth and Faye split briefly last year but got together soon after. Picture: Getty

Faye, 31, plays Kate Connor in Corrie (who is also engaged), and she apparently turned down an appearance on the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to focus on her relationship with Gareth.

Speaking about her relationship to The Sun last year, she said: “I talk about getting married all the time but Gareth loves to surprise me.

"I've found the guy I want to spend the rest of my life with and if he does propose, then it's going be a complete surprise."

Gareth and Faye met while appearing together in Legally Blonde: The Musical in 2012. He was married to his ex Suzanne Mole at the time.

NOW READ:

Scorned Love Islander Laura Anderson throws her support behind Vanessa Bauer amid Megan Barton Hanson drama

Ant McPartlin will return to presenting work on Britain's Got Talent TOMORROW

Love Island's Max Morley, 25, has hair transplant surgery after 'devastation' of going bald