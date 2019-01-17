Scorned Love Islander Laura Anderson throws her support behind Vanessa Bauer amid Megan Barton Hanson drama

Laura has seemingly thrown shade at former flame Wes and his girlfriend Megan. Picture: ITV

The Scottish beauty appears to have unfollowed Wes and Megan on Instagram - and followed Wes' dance partner Vanessa Bauer instead.

Laura Anderson appears to have thrown a massive helping of shade Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson's way amid the Dancing On Ice controversy this week.

The Scottish former flight attendant, 29, who was dramatically dumped by Wes, 20, when he learned that Megan fancied him during the 2018 series of Love Island, appears to have unfollowed Wes and Megan on Instagram - and followed Wes' DOI partner Vanessa Bauer.

Laura and Wes were coupled up at the start of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Commenting on one of her pictures last night, one of her followers wrote: "so petty of you to unfollow Wes and Megan but then randomly follow Vanessa bitter asf".

Laura has also liked one of Vanessa's recent posts about 'female empowerment'.

This comes after Megan, 24, hit out at Vanessa earlier this week, accusing her of purposely announcing her split from her boyfriend just before performing with Wes to grab headlines.

Taking to her Instagram story shortly after being branded a 'scorned ex' for her expression during Wes and Vanessa's performance, Megan wrote: “Love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your first performance with my boyfriend.

“You’ve never reached out to me once on invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.”

She added: “Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe.”

Vanessa then seemingly hit back at her on Instagram, and Megan later said that she 'wasn't going to backtrack' on her comments about the professional skater.

Megan hit out at Vanessa on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to The Sun, Megan said: “It’s not funny or a coincidence that Vanessa’s break-up came out the night they performed, she clearly wanted to get more hype around their performance.

"She knows the score; she did the show last year. She’s 22-years-old.

"She knows questions are going to be asked about her and Wes and me being worried about them spending time together.

“Every woman will tell you it’s not ideal to have your boyfriend spending 12 hours a day with another woman – a little introduction from Vanessa would have gone a long way.

“Dancing on Ice is very romantic and all about looking into each other’s eyes and parading around on the ice and being loved up together – it’s not easy to watch."

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6PM on ITV

