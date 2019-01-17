I'm A Celeb's Malique Thompson-Dwyer is officially dating Harry Redknapp's granddaughter

Malique hit it off with Molly at the I'm A Celeb wrap party. Picture: Instagram/Rex

The 19-year-old I'm A Celeb star got close to 20-year-old Molly Redknapp at the wrap party in Australia.

I'm A Celebrity champion Harry Redknapp's matchmaking has come up trumps after it was confirmed his 19-year-old granddaughter Molly is now dating Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

The pair hit things off at the I'm A Celeb wrap party in Australia after Molly accompanied her grandmother Sandra to support grandad Harry during his successful stint in the jungle.

A source told The Sun:"Malique and Molly got on really well at the I'm A Celeb wrap party and stayed in touch after everyone flew home from Australia."

"They have met up a few times and are now officially dating. He's even planning a trip to Bournemouth to spend quality time with her."

Apparently King of the Jungle Harry is especially pleased with the match as he and Malique grew close in the camp.

The insider continued: "They make a cute couple and everyone is really pleased they have remained close since the show, especially because Harry got on so well with Malique in the jungle."

It was rumoured that Malique and Molly - who is the daughter of Harry's son Mark - had stayed in touch after they got home from Australia so this may not come as a surprise for some.

Sadly despite Harry Redknapp's matchmaking attempts he has failed to set up his son Jamie Redknapp, 45, with his other fellow camp mate Emily Atack, 29, after she confessed to having a crush on him.