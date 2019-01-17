Ant McPartlin will return to presenting work on Britain's Got Talent TOMORROW

Ant McPartlin will return to BGT tomorrow. Picture: Getty

It has been confirmed that Ant McPartlin will return to work on Britain's Got Talent on Friday

Ant McPartlin will return to his post as a BGT presenter tomorrow (17 January), it has been confirmed.

Good Morning Britain's Richard Arnold said on this morning's show: "I can officially announce that after a year off Ant will start filming on the new series of BGT."Can you believe its come around again? Oh how the time flies.

Richard Arnold confirmed that Ant will return to work tomorrow. Picture: ITV

"They're reuniting on Friday for the auditions of course, getting underway in London on Friday before the rest of the BGT continue their search for talent next month."

Ben Shepherd then added that Ant is "looking very well", and Susanna Reid added: "And he'll still clean up next week at the National Television Awards.

Ant and Dec won Best Presenter at the NTAs last year for the 17th year running, and their nomination this year caused some controversy as Ant had taken most of the year off following a stint in rehab.

Ant and Dec at the NTAs in 2018. Picture: Getty

Ant last year announced he'd be taking time out from presenting work after his involvement in a collision in south London while he was driving under the influence.

He was then given what is thought to be the biggest drink-drive fine ever, £86,000, after pleading guilty. He was also banned from the road for 20 months.

Speaking outside court after the incident, Ant said: "I just want to say I'm truly sorry for what happened.

Ant was arrested after being involved in a collision while driving under the influence. Picture: Getty

"High standards are expected of me, I expect them of myself. I've let myself down, I let a lot of people down. And for that I am truly sorry.

"I'd like to apologise to everybody involved in the crash and I'm just thankful no-one was seriously hurt."

NOW READ:

I'm A Celeb's Malique Thompson-Dwyer is officially dating Harry Redknapp's granddaughter

Roxanne Pallett to get a ‘normal job’ following Ryan Thomas punch-gate on Celebrity Big Brother: ‘She’s thinking where her next cheque will come from’

Instagram’s latest beauty trend 'yoga skin' has been dubbed ‘life changing’ by make-up lovers – here’s how it works