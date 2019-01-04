Instagram’s latest beauty trend 'yoga skin' has been dubbed ‘life changing’ by make-up lovers – here’s how it works

Yoga skin is quickly becoming the must-try look of the year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Yoga skin is quickly becoming the biggest beauty trend of the year so far, but what is it?

It may only be the first week of the new year, but 2019’s must-try beauty trend is already taking over Instagram.

Say goodbye to contouring and matte makeup, this year is all about glowing from within with ‘yoga skin’.

But what is yoga skin? Why is it so popular and how do you get the look yourself?

Yoga skin is simply a cocktail of products applied to your skin to help you achieve an out-of-this-world glow.

The mastermind behind the vision is makeup artist Sarah Hill, who revealed on her Instagram page the simply steps you can take to try out yoga skin.

To try the look out yourself, Sarah instructs followers to cleanse and prep their skin as they usually would, giving the skincare enough time to fully absorb.

Next, apply a small amount of silicone free primer.

This step should be followed by creating a mini cocktail in your hand of 3-4 pumps of your favourite liquid foundation, adding one drop of your favourite face oil and one drop of strobe cream or liquid highlighter.

Sarah Hill is the mastermind behind the new trend . Picture: Getty

Ditch the makeup brushes for the application and use your hands to massage the formula into your skin, continuing to blend with your hands until you’re happy with the coverage.

If you need more coverage in problem areas, use a liquid concealer only.

Finish off the look using a cream blusher and cream bronzer if desired, and a small amount of powder.

If you’re still unsure about the trend, take a look at the thousands of reviews left by beauty lovers all over the Internet.

One fan commented: “Just tried this technique... wow... my skin looks flawless,” while another simply wrote: “Life changing.”

You’re looking to achieve a “healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural” look with yoga skin, explains Sarah.