4 January 2019, 15:59
Yoga skin is quickly becoming the biggest beauty trend of the year so far, but what is it?
It may only be the first week of the new year, but 2019’s must-try beauty trend is already taking over Instagram.
Say goodbye to contouring and matte makeup, this year is all about glowing from within with ‘yoga skin’.
But what is yoga skin? Why is it so popular and how do you get the look yourself?
Yoga skin is simply a cocktail of products applied to your skin to help you achieve an out-of-this-world glow.
The Yogaskin Technique I created to make the skin look lit 💡from within. Healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural. Skin that looks like skin at its very best. ✴︎Step One - Cleanse and prep your skin as normal. Let your skincare absorb fully before adding the next step. ✴︎Step Two - Apply a small amount of primer (silicone free). ✴︎Step Three - 3-4 Pumps of your favourite foundation liquid. Preferably Sheer/Medium (water based). No full cover. ✴︎Step Four - One drop of your favourite skincare facial oil ✴︎Step Five - One drop of strobe cream or Liquid highlighter. Golden tones work best. ✴︎Step Six - For super shine One small drop of Glow drops (this step is optional ) ✴︎Step Seven - Massage into your skin using your hands; this does many things. It gets the circulation flowing, relaxes you, de-puffs, and makes the base sit better too. Build up in layers on top until you are happy with the coverage created. I would recommend allowing time between layers. ✴︎Step Eight - Add a small amount of liquid concealer only in the areas you wish more coverage like under eyes, spots or around the nose. Please do not overdo this step ✌🏼. You can lightly powder to set concealer. Add cream blush and cream bronzer if you wish. And you can set your face overall with powder too, use a small fluffy brush to do this or puff and keep the powder to a minimum and sheer. No baking please 😘 . If you wish to use setting spray make sure it’s alcohol free to give further hydration. I used.. @chanel.beauty - foundation @kiehlsuki -Facial oil @kevynaucoin -Highlighter liquid @revolutionpro - Glow drops @chanel.beauty - Cream bronzer @glossier - Cream blush Recommend powder - @maccosmeticsuk Blot powder. Recommend set spray @pixibeauty. If this all seems to complex don’t panic! just add a little facial oil into your base keep everything looking sheer as possible. If you have very oily skin and don’t like to look shiny this might not be the look for you. Thanks to @shebysmd @coloursagency @_donnamcgowan @bobrafferty #yogaskin #realskinrevolution #freethefreckle #motd #makeuptutorial #makeupvideos #inbeautmag ❤️🤘#nomakeupmakeup
The mastermind behind the vision is makeup artist Sarah Hill, who revealed on her Instagram page the simply steps you can take to try out yoga skin.
To try the look out yourself, Sarah instructs followers to cleanse and prep their skin as they usually would, giving the skincare enough time to fully absorb.
Next, apply a small amount of silicone free primer.
This step should be followed by creating a mini cocktail in your hand of 3-4 pumps of your favourite liquid foundation, adding one drop of your favourite face oil and one drop of strobe cream or liquid highlighter.
Ditch the makeup brushes for the application and use your hands to massage the formula into your skin, continuing to blend with your hands until you’re happy with the coverage.
If you need more coverage in problem areas, use a liquid concealer only.
Finish off the look using a cream blusher and cream bronzer if desired, and a small amount of powder.
I love skin that looks real, healthy, natural, glowing and hydrated. The technique on the video creates what I like to call yoga skin.
If you’re still unsure about the trend, take a look at the thousands of reviews left by beauty lovers all over the Internet.
One fan commented: “Just tried this technique... wow... my skin looks flawless,” while another simply wrote: “Life changing.”
You’re looking to achieve a “healthy, glowing, hydrated, radiant, sheer and natural” look with yoga skin, explains Sarah.