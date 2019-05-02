The Royal Family share three ADORABLE new photos of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte turns four today. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The official Instagram account of The Royal Family has shared three adorable new photographs of Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte turns four today, and the Royal Family have shared three adorable unseen photos of her to celebrate.

Read more: Prince Harry’s latest schedule has fans convinced Meghan Markle has already given birth

Taking to their official Instagram account, they share the pics alongside the caption: "Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte on her fourth birthday today. 🎂

Princess Charlotte turns four today. Picture: Instagram/Duchess of Cambridge

The photos were taken in Norfolk and Buckingham Palace. Picture: Instagram/The Duchess of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015. Picture: Instagram/The Duchess of Cambridge

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte.

"The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk."

Read more: Meghan and Harry could name their baby 'Allegra' - inspired by Princess Diana

Fans flooded to the comment section to voice their excitement and send their well-wishes to Charlotte, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! May your day be filled with nothing but blessing!"

Another added: "Happy Birthday Princess!! 💕 Growing up so fast!"

Read more: Did the official Royal Family website just reveal Meghan Markle's baby gender AND name?

And many were quick to note her resemblance to her grandmother, with one writing: "she looks like her grandmother (Queen)".