The Royal Family share three ADORABLE new photos of Princess Charlotte to celebrate her fourth birthday

2 May 2019, 06:46 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 07:08

Princess Charlotte turns four today
Princess Charlotte turns four today. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The official Instagram account of The Royal Family has shared three adorable new photographs of Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte turns four today, and the Royal Family have shared three adorable unseen photos of her to celebrate.

Taking to their official Instagram account, they share the pics alongside the caption: "Happy Birthday to Princess Charlotte on her fourth birthday today. 🎂

Princess Charlotte turns four today
Princess Charlotte turns four today. Picture: Instagram/Duchess of Cambridge
The photos were taken in Norfolk and Buckingham Palace
The photos were taken in Norfolk and Buckingham Palace. Picture: Instagram/The Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015
Princess Charlotte was born on 2 May 2015. Picture: Instagram/The Duchess of Cambridge

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte.

"The photographs were taken in April by The Duchess at Kensington Palace and at their home in Norfolk."

Fans flooded to the comment section to voice their excitement and send their well-wishes to Charlotte, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Princess Charlotte! May your day be filled with nothing but blessing!"

Another added: "Happy Birthday Princess!! 💕 Growing up so fast!"

And many were quick to note her resemblance to her grandmother, with one writing: "she looks like her grandmother (Queen)".

Princess Charlotte turns 4 years old today

As Princess Charlotte celebrates her 4th birthday, we take a look at her most iconic moments

