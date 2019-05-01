Prince Harry’s latest schedule has fans convinced Meghan Markle has already given birth

Prince Harry will be heading abroad next week. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Has Meghan Markle given birth? Prince Harry’s latest announcement has got fans guessing.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to welcome their first baby any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already revealed they will keep the birth private for a short time before sharing the happy news with the world.

But with Meghan’s due date reported to be in April or May, fans are at the edge of their seats waiting for the news.

Now, Prince Harry has announced a royal engagement which has left fans convinced Meghan has already given birth.

Has Meghan Markle already given birth? Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Doria Ragland and the Queen visit Meghan Markle before birth of royal baby

The Royal Family announced that next week between Wednesday 8th May and Thursday 9th May, Harry will be visiting The Netherlands to launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

With plans to love the country next week, fans believe this means Meghan has already welcomed baby Sussex.

One fan commented on Twitter: “The baby obviously already arrived.”

Another added: “Is it possible that the baby is already here and they just haven't told us?” while another wrote: “I’m beginning to think she’s had the baby already!”

Royal correspondent Rebecca English has assured fans the royal baby isn’t here, however.

She wrote: “#BabySussex isn’t secretly here, I’m assured. This is a long standing engagement that they have had to announce. Harry is keen to go, but the baby comes first. If he has to pull out or amend his itinerary, he will. #SussexStandby.”