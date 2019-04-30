Doria Ragland and the Queen visit Meghan Markle, sparking birth speculation

30 April 2019, 16:42

Doria Ragland is reportedly already in the UK
Doria Ragland is reportedly already in the UK. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

With Doria in the UK and the Queen visiting Meghan and Harry, fans are convinced the royal baby will be born any day now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their first baby any day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month they will be keeping the birth of their baby private for some time before going public with the news, leading fans to speculate even more when Baby Sussex will arrive.

With royal fans on the edge of their seats waiting for an announcement, Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland has arrived in the UK to support her daughter, and the Queen has even visited the Duchess.

While Doria has not been pictured in the UK, reports say the yoga teacher is here already.

READ MORE: Has Meghan Markle given birth? Latest updates revealed

The Queen has reportedly visited the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage
The Queen has reportedly visited the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun On Sunday: “Like all mums, Doria wants to be there for her daughter at this seismic event in her life.

“She has sometimes worried about being so far away but she is absolutely going to be there for her at the birth.”

They added: “She wants to spend as much time as possible with her first grandchild and has come over for a sustained period of time.

“Meghan also wanted to show off her new house to her mum and the two have been enjoying spending time together.”

READ MORE: Who is Thomas Markle? Everything you need to know

Meghan Markle is set to give birth any day now
Meghan Markle is set to give birth any day now. Picture: Getty

The Queen also reportedly visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over Easter.

Harry’s grandmother is said to have wanted to see the couple and their new home at Frogmore Cottage before the birth of the royal baby.

A source told The Sun: “Her Majesty wanted to formally welcome the Sussexes to their new home so she was their first visitor.

“She visited with other family members and Harry and Meghan were delighted to show them round.”

