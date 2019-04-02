Who is Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland and has she moved to the UK?

Meghan Markle's mum Doria Ragland was by her side on the days leading up to her wedding. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland.

Doria Ragland followed her daughter into the limelight when Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry became public.

Doria was present at the 2017 Invictus Games, where she showed support for her daughter and Prince Harry during their first public outing together.

Doria also played a big role in Meghan and Harry’s wedding, visiting the Queen and the rest of the royal family prior to the ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan’s mother:

Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor and social worker. Picture: PA

Who is Doria Ragland?

Doria, 62, is the mother of the Duchess of Sussex.

Doria is a yoga instructor and social worker who lives in LA.

Doria welcomed Meghan in 1981 after marrying Thomas Markle in 1979.

Doria and Thomas divorced when Meghan was six.

Is Doria moving to the UK?

Following the royal wedding, there was a lot of speculation Doria would move to the UK to remain close to her daughter.

This speculation only grew when Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy.

However, Doria, Meghan and the royal family have never confirmed a move is in place.

What has Meghan Markle said about her mother?

Meghan has always been very adoring towards her mother.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, the Duchess has previously said: "My mum's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community.

Doria Ragland was welcomed with open arms by the royal family. Picture: PA

"For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mum has always been a free spirit.”

Meghan added: “She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon.

"We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."

