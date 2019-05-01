Meghan and Harry could name their baby 'Allegra' - inspired by Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be naming their first child 'Allegra'. Picture: Getty

As fans eagerly await the arrival of the royal baby, the nation has become obsessed with predicting the name

With the joyous news of Prince Harry's first child being born, royal fanatics have been scrambling to decipher clues as to the royal baby's name.

Diana remains the favourite name if Harry and Meghan are to welcome a girl, but odds have now been slashed on the couple using the Italian name of Allegra.

The unusual moniker was thought to be a personal favourite of Princess Diana - and is reportedly what she would've called a daughter if she had one.

Allegra means "joyful and lively," with the Daily Express reporting how Princess Diana had told a friend that if she had a daughter then she would call her the name.

Princess Diana claimed she would've used the name if she welcomed a daughter. Picture: Getty

Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not yet revealing the gender of their baby, the bookies' frontrunners suggest a girl is on the way.

Grace and Diana are both favourites with odds of 6/1, with Arthur and Elizabeth following behind at 8/1 - but now Allegra has entered the race with odds slashed from 100/1 to just 20/1.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes explained: "It's probably the most bizarre eleventh hour move we could've seen, but the money is coming in thick and fast for Allegra.

"We wouldn't be surprised to see the name right up there with the frontrunners by the time the birth gets announced."

