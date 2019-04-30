Meghan Markle ‘spotted going to the hospital’ in police escorted car

Royal fans think they spotted Meghan Markle on the way to hospital. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Royal fans think they’ve seen the Duchess of Sussex on her way to the hospital.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome Baby Sussex any day now.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping many details about the royal baby private, leaving royal fans speculating when and where Meghan will give birth.

Now, some royal fans believe they’ve spotted Meghan on her way to the hospital.

Witnesses have claimed they saw cars being escorted by police in the Chiswick area, who they believe could be Meghan.

READ MORE: Who is Thomas Markle? Everything you need to know about Meghan Markle's father

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping details of the royal baby private. Picture: Getty

They told OK! online: “This morning we saw a load of cars being given a police escort through Chiswick.

“It could be a politician or something else but that’s the route Meghan would take if she had to go to hospital from her home, so naturally we thought it was her.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not given any indication the royal baby has been born.

This sighting comes after many reports claiming the Duchess of Sussex will give birth at home, just like the Queen did.

READ MORE: Has Meghan Markle given birth? Live updates

Princess Diana started the tradition of giving birth at the famous Paddington Lindo Wing, a tradition Kate Middleton has followed with her three children.

However, Meghan and Harry have decided to keep all birth details private until they are ready to share the news with the world.