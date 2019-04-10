Meghan Markle 'to give birth at home' like the Queen did

10 April 2019, 08:16 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 08:47

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Windsor
Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to give birth at her home in Windsor. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle will reportedly shun the traditional royal birthing place - The Lindo Wing - in favour of a home birth

The Duchess Of Sussex will reportedly give birth at home, after shunning a 'goldfish bowl' hospital delivery.

Meghan, 37, who is due to give birth any day now, looks set to shun the tradition Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, London, where all of Kate Middleton's three children were born.

Read more: Meghan Markle baby moon: Inside Hampshire’s posh £10,000-a-night Heckfield Place Hotel

It is thought that she plans to give birth at her home, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

Meghan is due to give birth any day now
Meghan is due to give birth any day now. Picture: Getty

If Meghan were to give birth at home, she would be following in the Queen's footsteps - who gave birth to her four children at Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of 'stealing' their Instagram account 'without permission'

Speaking about the prospect of the home birth, a friend told the Daily Mail: "It's her favoured choice, but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time."

It is also reported that Prince Harry will be with Meghan 'every step of the way'.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly not keen to stand on the steps of the hospital before the world's media as they felt the option felt too much like a 'goldfish'.

Read more: Queen ‘bans' Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery… but not Kate

Sources have also claimed that Meghan 'snubbed' the Queen's household gynaecologists Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston as she didn't want 'men in suits' to deliver her baby.

The source said: "When it comes to giving birth, every woman has to decide what's best for her and what's best for her baby. The Queen's team will be involved, but it has not been decided how much yet."

