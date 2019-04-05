Meghan Markle baby moon: Inside Hampshire’s posh £10,000-a-night Heckfield Place Hotel

5 April 2019, 12:28

Prince Harry and Meghan baby moon
Prince Harry and Meghan went on a baby moon in Hampshire. Picture: Getty/HeckfieldPlace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a three days at a lavish estate in Hampshire.

It's only a few weeks until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby is due, and the couple splashed out on a lavish suite at a Hampshire hotel to unwind before they become parents.

According The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who married in May last year - spent three days in luxury when they hired the Long Room at Heckfield Place Hotel in Hook, Hampshire, where rooms cost up to £10,000 a night.

It's claimed Harry and Meghan, who have just moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, booked out the most expensive apartment in order to have privacy, with their own dining room and private terraces.

Read more: What will Meghan and Harry's baby nursery look like inside their Frogmore Cottage home?

Heckfeild Place in Hampshire
Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent three days in luxury when they hired the Long Room. Picture: Heckfield House
Heckfield Place in Hampshire
They booked out the most expensive apartment in order to have privacy, with their own dining room and private terraces. Picture: Heckfield House

Reports claim the couple shunned dinner in the two in-house restaurants, run by Michelin starred chef Skye Gyngell, and instead chose to order food to their room and go for country walks around the property which has 400-acres of land.

Owned by Hong Kong-born American billionaire Gerald Chan, the sprawling country estate also features Bodyism fitness studio with a number of classes available.

What's more, it's claimed the couple were attracted to the hotel's locally sourced organic food.

A friend told the Sun: "Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her.' The cheapest room in the hotel costs £300-a-night, while the most expensive - the Long Room - is £10,000.

Heckfield Place in Hampshire
The Georgian property has 400-acres of land where the couple went for walks. Picture: Heckfield House in Hampshire

“They wanted total rest and relaxation, and Meghan was really attracted to the organic ethos of the hotel which produces much of its own food on an on-site farm.

The source added: “It was very chilled. They went for walks in their wellies, Meghan sat on a love-swing hung from a tree and they ate delicious food.“She particularly enjoyed the hotel’s signature chocolate-coated candied orange and roasted home-grown vegetables.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Green risks new pensions row over TopShop funding cut

UK & World

Birmingham pub bombings: Botched IRA warning call led to 21 deaths, jury finds

UK & World

Fewer than half of employers narrow gender pay gap

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - March 5, 2019

Holly and Phil will be replaced by Emily Attak and John Barrowman during their break from This Morning

TV & Movies

The 'consent condoms' are currently available in Argentina

You can now buy 'consent condoms' that can only be opened by two people

Lifestyle

Sean Slater is returning to EastEnders

Sean Slater to return to EastEnders as mum Jean battles cancer

TV & Movies

The couple have been blasted for their 'cruel' prank

YouTuber parents blasted for telling their six-year-old daughter they'd given away the dog then filming her cry

Lifestyle

Holly and Stacey were quizzed on their sex lives in last night's episode

Holly Willoughby and Stacey Solomon shock Celebrity Juice viewers with VERY x-rated sex confession

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has starred as Mick Carter on EastEnders since 2013

Danny Dyer wants breast reduction surgery to get rid of "man boobs"

Showbiz