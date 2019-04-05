Meghan Markle baby moon: Inside Hampshire’s posh £10,000-a-night Heckfield Place Hotel

Prince Harry and Meghan went on a baby moon in Hampshire. Picture: Getty/HeckfieldPlace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent a three days at a lavish estate in Hampshire.

It's only a few weeks until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby is due, and the couple splashed out on a lavish suite at a Hampshire hotel to unwind before they become parents.

According The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who married in May last year - spent three days in luxury when they hired the Long Room at Heckfield Place Hotel in Hook, Hampshire, where rooms cost up to £10,000 a night.

It's claimed Harry and Meghan, who have just moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, booked out the most expensive apartment in order to have privacy, with their own dining room and private terraces.

Reports claim the couple shunned dinner in the two in-house restaurants, run by Michelin starred chef Skye Gyngell, and instead chose to order food to their room and go for country walks around the property which has 400-acres of land.

Owned by Hong Kong-born American billionaire Gerald Chan, the sprawling country estate also features Bodyism fitness studio with a number of classes available.

What's more, it's claimed the couple were attracted to the hotel's locally sourced organic food.

A friend told the Sun: "Meghan is only a couple of weeks away from giving birth, so Harry really wanted to treat her.' The cheapest room in the hotel costs £300-a-night, while the most expensive - the Long Room - is £10,000.

The Georgian property has 400-acres of land where the couple went for walks. Picture: Heckfield House in Hampshire

“They wanted total rest and relaxation, and Meghan was really attracted to the organic ethos of the hotel which produces much of its own food on an on-site farm.

The source added: “It was very chilled. They went for walks in their wellies, Meghan sat on a love-swing hung from a tree and they ate delicious food.“She particularly enjoyed the hotel’s signature chocolate-coated candied orange and roasted home-grown vegetables.”