What will Meghan and Harry's baby nursery look like and how much will it cost?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly spent £150,000 on their baby's nursery. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to welcome their first baby in April.

Meghan Markle is nearing the end of her pregnancy as the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry prepare to become parents for the first time.

Before Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law gives birth, the couple are planning to move to their new residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Among the rest of the house being renovated is baby Sussex’s nursery.

But what will the nursery look like and how much is it going to cost?

What will Meghan and Harry’s baby’s nursery look like?

Meghan Markle is opting for a very modern nursery for the baby. Picture: PA

Like a lot of royal baby information, baby Sussex’s nursery details are being kept secret.

However, there is talk that Meghan and Harry have opted for a very modern looking nursery for their baby.

Speaking of the decotration, royal correspondent for Vanity Fair Katie Nicholl shared: “They've decided not to find out the sex, but according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern.”

She went on: “Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette—whites and greys, I'm told, will be the colour theme for baby Sussex's nursery."

Meghan and Harry are moving to Frogmore Cottage before their baby is born. Picture: Getty

How much will Meghan and Harry’s baby’s nursery cost?

According to sources, the nursery has cost the royal couple a huge £150,000.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess told new! Magazine: “Everything is all set at their dream home and in the past two weeks Meghan has completed work on a stunning £150,000 nursery which she insisted on paying for out of her own money.”

They added: “Serena [Williams] played a massive role in helping design it and it even boasts a full wall-length mood screen that electronically projects soothing images from a number of selection choices.

According to the source, that alone cost Meghan £25,000.

READ NOW: Take a look behind the scenes at Meghan Markle's New York baby shower