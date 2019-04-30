Did the official Royal Family website just reveal Meghan Markle's baby gender AND name?

Meghan Markle is due to go into labour any day now as royal fans await the news. Picture: Getty

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry insist they haven’t picked a name, but royal fans spot a HUGE giveaway

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have kept fans guessing over the gender and name of the royal baby, due to arrive any day now.

But Buckingham Palace may have just let slip the news that everyone wants to know – the newborn’s gender AND what they’re going to call their first born child.

Online sleuths have discovered three pages on the Royal Family’s official website, which have been reserved for “Prince Arthur”, “Prince James” and “Prince Alexander” – a huge hint that these could be the expectant parents’ top three favourite names.

Each URL – www.royal.uk/prince-arthur, www.royal.uk/prince-james and www.royal.uk/prince-alexander – redirects back to the main homepage, which is curious as when using the same format with other predicted baby names, a ‘page not found’ screen pops up.

Could this website error mean the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry are set to welcome a baby boy called Arthur, James or Alexander?

A spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace says a number of “search term redirects” were recently set up to “improve user experience”, but royal fans aren’t buying it.

At least we won’t have to wait long to find out whether or not the rumours are true as Meghan’s due date was yesterday, according the The Sun, which means she’s expected to go into labour very soon.

Recent reports claim the heavily pregnant Duchess is trying to get as much rest as possible while she and Harry await their new arrival – with Meghan’s mum, Doria Ragland, at Frogmore Cottage for support.

A royal source told The Sun: “It won’t be long now. Meghan’s really excited. Of course she’s nervous like any first-time mum but she and Harry can’t wait.”

“She’s been preparing for the birth – she wants it to be as natural as possible – and so has been practising hypnobirthing and breathing techniques with Harry.

“It’s been a huge support having her mum by her side and now she’s just getting as much rest as she can.”