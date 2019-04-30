Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

The 31-year-old actress told fans she was moving on to 'pastures new' after 'four fabulous years' on the popular soap

Faye Brookes has shocked Coronation Street fans after quitting her role of Kate Connor after four years on the soap.

She announced her departure via social media, with a Corrie spokesperson since stating: "Faye is a very talented actress who has put her all into the portrayal of Kate Connor for the past three and a half years, we wish her every success for the future.

"She will be on screen until early autumn and the door will be left open."

Faye's departure comes just months after her character Kate Connor's wife Rana Habeeb (played by Bhavna Limbachia) died following their wedding.

Faye Brookes is married to Pop Idol star Gareth Gates. Picture: Getty

Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities, I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new. #kana #corrie♥️ — Faye Brookes (@Faye_Brookes) April 30, 2019

Kate took to social media to comment on the news, telling fans: "Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it's time for me to explore new opportunities.

"I've loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I'm off to pastures new."

Coronation Street bosses have recently been faced by several departing cast members, including Kym Marsh (Michelle Connor) and Tristian Gemmill (Robert Preston) who have both moved on from the soap.

The Sun recently reported on the "chaos" the cast are put under to film the six-episodes each week, with a source close to the show comparing the situation to the sinking of the Titanic.

READ MORE: Kym Marsh defends Gareth Gates after he 'ruined' Coronation Street death