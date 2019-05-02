Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon QUITS role as Bethany Platt on soap

Lucy Fallon has quit Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon becomes the seventh soap star to quit this year.

Actress Lucy Fallon, famous for playing Bethany Platt, has quit her role on Coronation Street.

The 23-year-old actress will leave the ITV soap in 2020 when her contract is up.

Producer of Coronation Street Iain Macleod told The Sun: “Lucy advised us at the start of this year that she would like to leave at the end of her current contract in 2020 to pursue other projects.

"She is an amazing performer and has been at the centre of some huge stories for us during her time on the show. I have no doubt that her stellar career will continue beyond the cobbles and would like to wish her all the best in whatever she does next - starting with the brilliant final chapter of Bethany’s story!”

Lucy Fallon plays Bethany Platt. Picture: ITV

Lucy is the seventh star to quit Corrie the year.

A source told the publication: “It's a nightmare blow for bosses after losing Faye Brookes and Katie McGlynn so close together and has thrown the show into chaos.

"Lucy's been in Corrie just under five years and feels now is the right time to try new things.”

They added: “Everything is amicable and there isn't any anger there. Bosses are keen to leave the role of Bethany open in case Lucy does want to return in the future."

Katie McGlynn has also reportedly quit the show this week, as well as Faye Brookes.