Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry

6 May 2019, 09:49 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 09:51

Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.
Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation. Picture: Instagram

The soap actor goes Instagram official with his new girlfriend at Sam Aston’s wedding in Cheshire

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with former co-star Tisha Merry by posting a loved-up picture of the couple at Sam Aston’s wedding in Cheshire.

Following months of speculation, the 36-year-old, who’s best known for playing Corrie’s Tyrone Dobbs, finally confirmed their relationship status by posting the sweet snap on Instagram over the weekend.

Taking to social media to share the happy news and his well wishes for newlyweds Sam and wife Briony Gardner, Alan wrote: "Congratulations Mr & Mrs Aston What a wonderful day, we’re so proud to be part of it."

Fans were quick to congratulate the soap star, who split from wife Lucy-Jo Hudson in 2018 just months after the couple had moved into a new home with daughter Sienna-Rae.

“Delighted for you both @alanhalsall & @missdrewmerry93 You make one gorgeous couple,” wrote one follower.

Another added: “Gorgeous gorgeous photo. Happiness in a picture xx @alanhalsall @missdrewmerry93 xx.”

“You two look perfect together,” said a third.

Tisha, 25, also shared the same photo on Instagram and captioned her post with a simple yellow love heart, to which Alan replied: “You’re not a bad + 1 I suppose.”

The actress, who played Steph Britton in the ITV show until 2007, received a string of congratulatory comments from her former Corrie co-stars.

Samia Longchambon posted a line of romantic emojis, while Ryan Thomas added a red heart.

The pair first sparked romance rumours in February this year when they were spotted at Manchester's AJ Bell Stadium.

