Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’

16 May 2019, 14:34 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 14:49

Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers
Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers. Picture: ITV
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoigne gave something away about his whereabouts over the last few weeks.

Peter Barlow finally returned to Coronation Street on Wednesday night after taking some time away to check himself into a rehab centre.

After Carla Connor vanished earlier this month following the tragic factory collapse, Peter spent days searching the streets of Manchester in an attempt to track down his girlfriend.

When he couldn't find her, the soap favourite ended up relapsing into his old addiction struggles and turned to booze to drown his sorrows.

But while ITV viewers rejoiced when Peter (Chris Gascoigne) arrived back on the cobbles to be reunited with Carla, some eagle-eyed Corrie fans couldn’t help but notice something different about him.

Taking to Twitter, one pondered: "Is this clinic in Marbella Pete?"

Another remarked: “Flipping heck Peter’s got a ridiculously good tan. He didn’t get that in Weatherfield.”

READ MORE: Coronation Street in chaos as ‘SIX more stars plan to quit’

While a third joked: “Where has peter been scouring the streets for Carla - Marbella?”

"Good tan in rehab, Peter?” a fourth fan said.

And in real life it turns out actor Chris has actually been sunning himself as he went to Lanzarote just two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the 51-year-old can be seen enjoying the glorious weather while going topless.

View this post on Instagram

Lanzarote ☀️

A post shared by Chris Gascoyne (@chrisgascoyneofficial) on

He also posted a string of images from the luxurious trip as he enjoyed a well-earned break from work.

This comes after Chris delighted his social media followers when made an unlikely friend of Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

Chris posted a picture which sees him enjoying a drink with the 55-year-old Pirates of the Carribbean star.

"That's one night out I would have liked to have been on,” commented one fan, while a second added: “This has made MY DAY”

Back on Corrie, the show hinted Carla and Peter might finally get their happy ending as they shared some sneak-peek photos of the upcoming weeks.

In the snaps, Carla seems to be back at home at Roy's flat and she's joined by Roy, Peter and friend Michelle Connor.

More Coronation Street News

See more More Coronation Street News

There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED
Hayley Tamaddon engaged to her boyfriend Adrian

Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy
Corrie's Alan Halsall has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Tisha Merry following months of speculation.

Corrie’s Alan Halsall FINALLY goes public with former co-star Tisha Merry
A Coronation Street source said: "They've got this old-school mindset of ‘no one is bigger than Corrie’."

Coronation Street in chaos as ‘SIX more stars plan to quit’

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother at 42

Kym Marsh has become a grandmother for the first time

Trending on Heart

Abby Cohen, Ben's ex-wife has spoken out

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife says Strictly needs better care for contestants' family

Celebrities

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

News

Gavin & Stacey ended almost a decade ago now

Gavin and Stacey cast: Where are they now?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in cinemas later this year

When is Maleficent 2 out, who's in the cast with Angelina Jolie and what's the Disney movie about?
An expert has revealed a quick and easy way to figure out if a baby is hungry

The subtle movements newborns make to let you know they're hungry

Lifestyle

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?