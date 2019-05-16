Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’

Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers. Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Coronation Street actor Chris Gascoigne gave something away about his whereabouts over the last few weeks.

Peter Barlow finally returned to Coronation Street on Wednesday night after taking some time away to check himself into a rehab centre.

After Carla Connor vanished earlier this month following the tragic factory collapse, Peter spent days searching the streets of Manchester in an attempt to track down his girlfriend.

When he couldn't find her, the soap favourite ended up relapsing into his old addiction struggles and turned to booze to drown his sorrows.

But while ITV viewers rejoiced when Peter (Chris Gascoigne) arrived back on the cobbles to be reunited with Carla, some eagle-eyed Corrie fans couldn’t help but notice something different about him.

Taking to Twitter, one pondered: "Is this clinic in Marbella Pete?"

Another remarked: “Flipping heck Peter’s got a ridiculously good tan. He didn’t get that in Weatherfield.”

While a third joked: “Where has peter been scouring the streets for Carla - Marbella?”

"Good tan in rehab, Peter?” a fourth fan said.

Where has peter been scouring the streets for Carla - Marbella? 🤣🤣🤣 #corrie #tannedup — Emma G Hutchins (@NotstalkingEM) April 24, 2019

And in real life it turns out actor Chris has actually been sunning himself as he went to Lanzarote just two weeks ago.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the 51-year-old can be seen enjoying the glorious weather while going topless.

He also posted a string of images from the luxurious trip as he enjoyed a well-earned break from work.

This comes after Chris delighted his social media followers when made an unlikely friend of Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp.

Chris posted a picture which sees him enjoying a drink with the 55-year-old Pirates of the Carribbean star.

"That's one night out I would have liked to have been on,” commented one fan, while a second added: “This has made MY DAY”

Back on Corrie, the show hinted Carla and Peter might finally get their happy ending as they shared some sneak-peek photos of the upcoming weeks.

In the snaps, Carla seems to be back at home at Roy's flat and she's joined by Roy, Peter and friend Michelle Connor.