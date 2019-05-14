Coronation Street's Hayley Tamaddon reveals she's engaged weeks after announcing pregnancy

Hayley Tamaddon is engaged to her boyfriend Adrian. Picture: Twitter: Hayley Tamaddon

By Naomi Bartram

The former Corrie actress has revealed she's engaged to her boyfriend on social media, along with a photo of the huge diamond ring.

Congratulations are in order for former Coronation Street actress Hayley Tamaddon after she announced she’s engaged to boyfriend Adrian.

The 42-year-old - who played Andrea Beckett in the ITV soap - revealed she is expecting her first child just three weeks ago.

And on Tuesday (May 14th), Hayley took to Twitter with a photo of her shiny new engagement ring while beaming for the camera.

Speaking to her 128k followers, she wrote: “HE PROPOSED... I said YES!!!! This year is turning out to be quite wonderful."

HE PROPOSED ..............



I said YES!!!!



This year is turning out to be quite wonderful. 💖 pic.twitter.com/Ls0hVu5kCB — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) May 14, 2019

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the ex Emmerdale actress, with one commenting: "Wishing you every happiness."

Another wrote: “I mean this is YOUR year! Congratulations just gorgeous news!! X”

A third added: "Many many congratulations Hayley and Adrian. So happy for you and as you said its turning out to be an amazing 2019 for you both xxxx."

Hayley’s former Corrie co-star Jane Danson replied: “Aw congratulations ,” while EastEnders’ John Partridge said: “I am so unbelievably happy for you X”

This comes after the Dancing On Ice champion shared with her fans that she’s expecting her first baby.

EXCITING NEWS TWEET!!



I’m so pleased to tell you all...



I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!! 👶🏻

I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 - I’M PREGNANT!

We couldn’t be happier. 💖 pic.twitter.com/aclbXzhpTy — hayley tamaddon (@hayleysoraya) April 22, 2019

Choosing to keep her romance with Adrian out of the spotlight, Hayley’s adorable announcement came as a huge surprise to most of her followers.

Taking to Twitter on Easter Monday, she wrote: “EXCITING NEWS TWEET!!

“I’m so pleased to tell you all… I’m expecting my first child with my wonderful boyfriend Adrian!!

“I’ve always wanted to be a mum and didn’t think I could have children. And now, at the ripe old age of 42 - I’M PREGNANT! We couldn’t be happier. ”

Hayley - who played Del Dingle in Emmerdale for two years - has previously spoken out about her desire to have children, despite being told she could be infertile.

While dating actor and comedian Marcus Brigstocke in 2014, she told The Mirror: "My body feels 37 but I still feel 21. I sometimes forget that I'm going to be 40. It would be lovely to have kids in the future but for now my main ­concentration is my work."

Confessing she’s “not scared of nappies or screaming babies”, Hayley added: "Not many of my friends have settled down either. I'm a workaholic. It's always work, work, work, I can't switch it off."