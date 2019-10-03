Coronation Street fans go wild as Debbie Webster makes dramatic comeback after 34 years

By Naomi Bartram

Debbie Webster made her Corrie comeback after more than three decades – and fans were very excited!

Coronation Street favourite Debbie Webster returned to Weatherfield last night after 34 years away from the cobbles.

Kevin Webster had the shock of his life when his sister turned up unexpectedly at the garage during Wednesday night's episode.

Debbie, played by actress Sue Devaney, was last seen all the way back in 1985 after she moved to Southampton with dad Bill Webster when he married Elaine Prior.

But she was back in Weatherfield to attend the will reading of her Aunt Vi who recently passed away.

Things didn’t get off to a good start as Abi Franklin mistook her for Kevin's date who had failed to show up.

Debbie is back on the Street. Picture: ITV

Debbie said: "Hi, I'm looking for Kevin Webster, is he here? Well could you possibly tell me where he is?”

Abi gave her boss' sister a piece of her mind, thinking she’d stood Kevin up and even called her a "stuck up cow".

Debbie then replied: "I don't know who you think you're talking to. Are you on lots of medication? Because if not, you should be."

Just in time, a stunned Kevin walked in and asked: "Debbie, what are you doing here?"

To which she finally introduced herself: "Hello you, long time no see. Yeah, I'm his sister."

Debbie Webster is back in Weatherfield visiting Kevin, but who remembers when she moved to the Street in 1984 with dad, Bill!? #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #ClassicCorrie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/rCC8Up0qxe — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) October 3, 2019

Debbie then explained that she’d been left a whopping £200,000, telling Kevin: “I've been thinking and I'm not trying to show off or anything but I've been really lucky and I don't need it so I'm going to give it to someone who does - to you.

"It dropped in my lap, it's not as if I've worked for it and I don't need it. It's not a handout and are you not telling me it would make a massive difference to your life.

"You don't have to decide right now just promise me you'll think about it."

After her hilarious comeback, now Corrie fans desperate for the character to make a permanent return.

"OMG...Debbie's changed. Still remember when she fell out with Bill over Daz the biker. Looks different now. Welcome back to the cobbles,” said one viewer.

“Aww soo lovely to see sue devaney,” said another, while a third added: “Debbie, oh, I love, love, LOVE Sue Devaney! Welcome back to the street."

Any big Corrie fan might remember Debbie made her first appearance on the Street back in June 1984.

After failing her exams, Debbie got a job in Jim's cafe but often got herself into trouble.

Debbie then moved down south with her dad and his girlfriend Elaine after her step mum was offered a job at her salon.