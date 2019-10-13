Strictly’s Katya Jones leaves viewers concerned as she breaks down in tears during live show

Katya Jones collapsed on the floor in floods of tears after last night's performance. Picture: BBC

The professional dancer collapsed into a heap on the floor following her Quickstep and continued to sob throughout the judges comments.

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones left fans concerned after she broke down in floods of tears following last night's dance with Mike Bushell.

The professional dancer, 30, collapsed into a pile on the floor crying her eyes out after dancing the Quickstep to Dexy’s Midnight Runners track Come On Eileen.

BBC sports presenter Mike cuddled up to his sobbing partner who continued to weep throughout the judges comments, and later to co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Read more: ALL the Strictly stars’ annual salaries revealed – and AJ Pritchard is on £365k a year

Katya Jones was clearly very emotional following her dance with Mike Bushell. Picture: BBC

Following the scoring segment, the couple went upstairs to join Claudia where a clearly emotional Katya was asked if she was feeling okay.

The host said: "I mean, by the way, no offence," before prompting Mike to step aside so she could hug Katya.

Claudia continued: "Can you just move out the way? Are you alright?"

When asked if the dance went well for them, Mike spoke on behalf of the pair and told Tess: "Yes because of the struggles, the flu, the cold this week. Thursday afternoon I never thought we’d get around like that.

"It was such fun. Great song, I grew up to it."

Claudia then returned her attention back to Katya and exclaimed: “I’ve never seen you like this before!”

Read more: Which professional Strictly Come Dancing stars are married and who are their girlfriends and boyfriends?

Katya and Mike had endured a tough week of training. Picture: BBC

Viewers took to social media to share their concerns over the Strictly professional's wellbeing.

One anxious fan wrote: "Katya are you ok, Hun?"

"Me running to elstree to give katya a hug," said a second.

While another added: "What is wrong with Katya this season?"

One even feared for her mental health, writing: "Katya will be in rehab by the end of this series."

Read more: Strictly’s Dianne Buswell says boyfriend Joe Sugg ‘doesn’t get jealous’ as she opens up on dreaded ‘curse’

Mike was happy when Craig gave him a seven! But his face when he gets a nine from Motsi is the definition of OMG! Be proud @mikebreakfast and @mrs_katjones! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/m6GNPTYePO — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 12, 2019

The Russian pro's outburst comes days after ex-husband Neil Jones was snapped heading back to partner Alex Scott's home after a night out.

Katya and Neil announced their separation on Instagram earlier this year via a joint statement.

The dancers, who had been together for over a decade, wrote: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years, we have made the mutual decision to separate. We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

Read More: Piers Morgan insults AJ Pritchard and Saffron Barker by asking Strictly stars if they've had sex

They continued: "Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other." The post concluded: "We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."