Sheridan Smith excitedly reveals the gender of her first child with fiancé Jamie Horn

Sheridan Smith is expecting her first child and only announced the pregnancy last month. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The star only recently announced she was pregnant and has just found out the sex of her first child.

Sheridan Smith is expecting her first child with fiance Jamie Horn and the star is very excited about the new arrival.

Having only announced the pregnancy last month after an Instagram post saying she was experiencing 'morning sickness' raised eyebrows, the former Gavin and Stacey actress has been sharing updates galore since.

Sheridan shared the clip today. Picture: Instagram

38-year-old Sheridan posted a video earlier today on all of her social media letting her fans know she's found out the gender of her little one.

She shared a filtered video of herself holding up a baby outfit, writing underneath "It’s a...................B O Y !!"

Her fans were over the moon with the West End star's announcement, with plenty of her friends and family congratulating in the comments.

Sheridan and Jamie are engaged to be married and expecting their first child together. Picture: Instagram

One commented: "Omg congratulations this is such a nice thing to see on my birthday"

Jaimie Winstone congratulated her pal: "This is sooo exciting!! 💙💙💙💙 can’t wait for for baby J-Shez".

Another friend named Kris joked: "OMFG ❤️❤️❤️ I bet Jamie is made up !! Well done 🍼 just got to push him out now, the baby not Jamie PS some good names for boys KRIS is a really good one"