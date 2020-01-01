Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wish fans Happy New Year with adorable snap of Archie

The couple revealed never-before-seen footage in their NYE message. Picture: Instagram / Sussex Royal

The royal couple shared a heartwarming family highlights video to toast 2020 – including a brand new photo of their son.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wished their followers a Happy New Year last night by sharing a brand new adorable photo of baby Archie on Instagram.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the start of 2020 with a heartwarming highlights video of some of the family's most incredible moments over the last 12 months – including never-seen-before footage of their son.

Revealing how much the eight-month-old has grown since his birth in May, his royal parents treated fans to a sweet snap of their first born child wearing a bobble hat and tiny sheepskin boots as his doting father cradled him.

Meghan and Harry sent well wishes to their 10 million social media fans online as they reflected on what has been an incredible year for the new family, writing: "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

"We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year.

"We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness."

Meghan and Harry sent well wishes to their 10 million Instagram followers. Picture: Getty

The video reel features a collection of photos and videos from the last 12 months, including the announcement of the birth of their first baby, Archie being introduced to the Queen, Meghan meeting Beyoncé, Harry engaging in charity work, the royal couple's tour to Africa, and so much more.

The clip follows the Sussexes incredibly cute Christmas card, which was emailed to friends, family and colleagues.

It showed Meghan and Harry laughing in front of a Christmas tree as baby Archie crawled towards the camera, along with the message: "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, from our family to yours."

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2018, spent Christmas away from the rest of the Royal Family for the first time this year and instead celebrated with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

In November, a spokesperson released a statement revealing the plans, saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland.

“This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."