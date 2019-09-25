Baby Archie is the spitting image of Prince Harry as he meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Royal Tour

Baby Archie is the spitting image of Prince Harry. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Baby Archie made an appearance on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Royal Tour this week, and he is the spitting image of his father.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised and delighted fans on Wednesday this week when they took baby Archie Harrison out during a Royal Tour visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their four-month-old to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at one of Cape Town’s oldest buildings, The Old Granary, where they discussed The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, among other things.

Baby Archie showed off his cute smile for the cameras and was very well behaved as Meghan and Harry had tea with the Archbishop.

Meghan and Harry took the little one out for the first time on the Royal Tour. Picture: PA

Prince Harry and baby Archie share the same inquisitive expressions. Picture: Getty

As the new pictures started to surface, many royal fans pointed out how similar Archie looks to Prince Harry as a young baby and toddler – and we can't help but agree.

Looking back at shots of the little Prince in 1985, the father and son share the same red hair and inquisitive expressions.

The couple and Archie met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Picture: PA

Fans have commented on the shocking similarities between the father and son, with one commenting: "Archie looks exactly like Harry looked at that age."

Another added: "Archie is a spitting image of Harry", while another agreed, writing: "Archie looks like Harry, but has Meg's eyes. So cute!"

The little royal received a kiss on the head from Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Picture: PA

Following the visit on Wednesday morning, Meghan and Harry shared a picture of the meeting on their Instagram page, Sussex Royal, writing: "Arch meets Archie!

"This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka.

"The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice.

"Their Royal Highnesses have joined The Archbishop and Thandeka to learn more about the work of The Tutu and Leah Legacy Foundation, and see first-hand how they are focussing on global awareness of the critical issues affecting the world."

