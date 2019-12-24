Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share adorable new photo of baby Archie in royal Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delighted royal fans with the adorable festive snap.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their Christmas card for 2019, and it features an adorable photo of baby Archie.

The tot, seven months, appears to have crawled forward to steal the limelight in the cute snap, as his face is seen close up to the camera as his parents laugh in the background.

Unverified Twitter account The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the card alongside the caption: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The black and white Twitter picture shows the family sitting in front of a Christmas tree with the words 'Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours' written on it.

Meghan and Harry also wrote at the bottom: "this year we have chosen to send our holiday card electronically".

This decision is said to have been an environmental one, with a source telling the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan sent a selection of hard copy cards to family but chose to send their cards electronically this year with the aim of being environmentally conscious as well as being in Canada where they are currently enjoying a six week break away from royal duties."

Meghan and Harry will be spending Christmas in Canada with baby Archie this year. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to spend Christmas together as a family in Canada, rather than traditionally in Sandringham with the rest of the family.

A Palace Aide said: “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

”They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

