Kate Middleton and Prince William preparing to make a ‘big announcement’ over Christmas, says royal expert

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have some news for us. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set for 2020 to be a “busy” year.

With Christmas upon us, this time of year always tends to be quiet for the royal family as they take a break from royal duties to enjoy the festive period.

However, it might not be such a quiet break for Kate Middleton and Prince William who, according to royal expert Omid Scobie, will be making a ‘big announcement’ over the Christmas period.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are believed to have held a briefing at Kensington Palace this week where they “gave a number of new announcements” that would be given over Christmas.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be preparing for a very busy 2020. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his royal podcast ABC’s The Heir Pod, royal correspondent Omid Scobie said: “Next year is going to be busy for the Cambridges.

“Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition.”

He continued to say: “There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.

“It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things.”

There was reportedly a briefing held at Kensington Palace. Picture: Getty

He went on to say that next year was going to be especially big for the Duchess of Cambridge, who is said to be “really focused” on her “early years development”.

Of course, many fans have speculated the big announcement will be another baby for the Duke and Duchess, who are already parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple have been surrounded with pregnancy rumours for months now. Picture: Getty

One fan commented on Twitter: “Another mini Cambridge perhaps”, while another wrote: “Another baby?”

Of course, this is all speculation from royal fans desperate to see th Cambridge family expand.

Other people have guessed Kate could be taking on more royal responsibilities for Her Majesty in the new year.

