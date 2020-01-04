Cheryl admits she's searching for a sperm donor as she plans to have two more children

The 36-year-old plans to find a sperm donor as she is "running out of time". Picture: Getty / Instagram

The pop star said she feels as though she's 'running out of time' and wants to have a bigger family 'before it's too late'.

Cheryl has confessed she's on the hunt for a sperm donor after revealing plans to have "at least" two more children.

The 36-year-old pop star, who shares son Bear with One Direction's Liam Payne, said she feels like she is running out of time to find a partner but wants her two-year-old to have siblings.

The single mother-of-one told The Times Magazine: "If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right.

"You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game."

Admitting she wants to seek fertility treatment to grow her brood, the Girls Aloud singer told the publication she was hoping to find an appropriate father from out of town.

The Greatest Dancer judge joked: "Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, 'That’s my child?'

"There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about."

Cheryl previously told the press she would consider using a sperm donor.

The revelation followed her split from Liam in 2018, after which she said she wouldn't necessarily stick to "conventional" methods to conceive another baby.

Cheryl dated toyboy Liam, who is ten years her junior, for three years.

The duo, who met on the set of The X Factor, had their only child Bear in March 2017.

After their public split, she insisted they were remaining amicable for the sake of their son.

She said: "We're friends. We worked it out maturely. Liam is a huge part of my life and he will be for ever.

"It's the first time I've had a break-up that has involved another human's life. There can't be any animosity. It's just not healthy for Bear and I wasn't prepared to let that happen."

Before her relationship with the One Direction star, she was married to French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Cheryl's first marriage was to former England footballer Ashley Cole in 2006.