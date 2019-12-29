Cheryl confesses she doesn't know how to clean her own house

Cheryl says she never learnt how to clean. Picture: Instagram / Cheryl Official

By Beci Wood

Perhaps learning to clean could be Cheryl's New Year's resolution. Picture: Getty

For the former Girls Aloud star has admitted she has no idea how to CLEAN.

Cheryl, 36, made the staggering admission during an interview with Weekend magazine.

The mum-of-one said: "I was in a band at 19 so I never learned (how to clean)," she explained.

"I can wipe the surfaces down but – and I know this is ridiculous – I’m not good at cleaning. My cleaner is a godsend."

Cheryl reveals she spent most of her youth living in hotels. Picture: Getty

Cheryl never went to University or lived away from home before the band formed in 2002 so she had no need to fend for herself.

Then during her time with the group and subsequent solo career, Cheryl spent a large part of her time living in hotels with a daily cleaning service.

So while she isn't clued up on the dirty work, Cheryl reveals there is one thing she does enjoy - cooking.

Cheryl and Liam Payne at the Brits in 2018 before their split. Picture: Getty

She said: "I love to cook, with my Jamie Oliver or Nigella books. It’s relaxing."

Cheryl has a two-year-old son Bear from her relationship with former One Direction star Liam Payne.

They dated for two years but split in 2018.

Like Cheryl, Liam found sudden fame on a reality show. To many it seems like they were living the dream, but Liam admits looking back his experience made him a RECLUSE.

Speaking to Jessie Ware on the Table Manners podcast he said: "It was so boring when all you see is hotel rooms.

"I learned to become a recluse a long time ago, and once you get in that pattern it's dangerous 'cause you get stuck in it'."

Revealing what like was like in One Direction, he continued: "I was going through this crazy circumstance. We were definitely over-worked, 100 percent in the band, we had no personal life, I learned nothing about myself.

Former One Direction Singer Liam Payne attends as Hollywood... Picture: Getty

"I remember getting to therapy and the guy was like, 'What do you like to do?' and I didn't know. I just sat in the chair and was like, 'I don't know'.

"I just lived so long as the reclusive pop star who was afraid of people, who just stayed inside all the time."