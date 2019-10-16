Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

16 October 2019, 15:30

It has been reported that Cheryl and Liam split earlier than first thought
It has been reported that Cheryl and Liam split earlier than first thought. Picture: Getty

The former Girls Aloud star dismissed recent reports as 'nonsense'

Cheryl has responded to reports that she faked her relationship with Liam Payne in their final sixth months together, branding the reports as 'nonsense'.

Earlier this week, The Sun claimed that the last half year of their romance was put on - and that they masked their split from the public.

Liam revealed that he split from Cheryl at around the time his single with Rita Ora - For You - came out, which was in January 2018. But the pair made a red carpet appearance together at the BRIT Awards in February.

Cheryl and Liam appeared at the BRITs together in February 2018
Cheryl and Liam appeared at the BRITs together in February 2018. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, he said: “We broke up around For You, actually, which is quite interesting."

And speaking about the break-up, he added: “I think we kind of rubbed off on each other a little bit in that way. In a bad way, actually. All of that stuff puts so much ­pressure on a relationship.

“For her, if you were going out somewhere, it would take so long to get out of the door because you’re just so worried.”

But a rep for Cheryl told the Mail Online that the report they faked their romance is 'nonsense', saying: "This is a nonsense story. Liam doesn’t say on the podcast that they split up in January or at the time of release of ‘With You’."

